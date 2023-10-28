Students’ guide to choosing academic counselling

October 28, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

In the dynamic landscape of education, choosing the best academic counselling option tailored to your needs is a crucial step towards achieving scholastic excellence. There are a multitude of options available and, as a student, you need to delve into the intricacies to make an informed decision.

Identify your needs: Understanding individual needs and goals is essential. For students grappling with a particular subject, academic counselling can provide focused help with complex topics. Additionally, if a student is uncertain about the career direction, it acts as a guidance catalyst towards a well-defined career path.

Mark clear goals: Begin by compiling a comprehensive list of your target universities and noting their specific admission requirements. Every university has its own combination of academic scores, extracurricular activities, and personal qualities that you need to meet.

Research the choices: Academic counselling offers diverse options for a range of student needs. School-based counsellors often provide expertise in curriculum, policies, and degree planning. Private mentors offer personalised guidance for those seeking individualised support.

Virtual tutoring platforms offer the convenience of a wide range of subjects and connections with experts from around the globe, all from the comfort of your own space. Peer-mentoring programmes will connect you with students who have been in your shoes offering practical advice and emotional support. Gather information about the services, expertise, and availability of each option. Determine if you are looking for subject-specific tutoring, career guidance, or a blend of both. While some options necessitate in-person appointments, others offer the flexibility of remote sessions. Consider what fits into your schedule and commitments.

Reviews and recommendations: Read reviews or testimonials from students who have used the counselling services. Engaging in honest and open conversations with your peers can help you gain access to their stories. Find out what worked for them and what should you avoid to get a real-world perspective.

Credentials: The relationship with the academic counsellor is more than just a transaction; it’s a partnership. Seasoned professionals are genuinely invested in your success, acting as your advocates and champions. Look for degrees, certificates and affiliations that showcase their expertise.

Accessibility: Your academic journey is already filled with classes, assignments, and extracurricular activities. Align yourself with a service that integrates with your routine by offering flexibility and quick response times. Look for options that offer consistent support, allowing you to build a relationship with your counsellor with regular check-ins and progress tracks.

Costs and benefits: Evaluate the cost-benefit proposition of each option. While some services might be seamlessly integrated into your institution’s offerings, others may entail fees. As you gauge the options, consider the potential benefits — improved grades, enhanced study skills, career clarity — and assess whether the investment aligns with what you stand to gain.

Compare approaches: If you want to hone your cognitive skills, an approach centred on cognitive strategies might work. If you believe in a well-rounded education, then a holistic approach will resonate with you. Additionally, some counselling services offer international certifications that can help you stand out if you want to study abroad. Reflect on your learning style, preferences, schedule, and aspirations to identify the most tailored and effective approach.

Mix of services: You could also consider a blend of counselling services. For instance, you might leverage your institution’s in-house academic advising that provides tailored guidance within your familiar academic landscape. Supplementing it with online tutoring will provide you with a vast digital library available whenever you seek clarification or deeper understanding.

Trial lessons: Whenever feasible, partake in trial sessions or introductory meetings that offer first-hand experience of the counselling dynamics, enabling you to gauge the comfort and support levels offered. This ensures you’re stepping confidently into a path you’ve previewed.

Successfully navigating the world of academic counselling requires a systematic and informed approach. Think of it as an investment not only in your education but also in your personal development.

The writer is CEO, Educate Online India.