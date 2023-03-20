Student-led initiatives can help youngsters understand the problem of food waste

March 20, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST

Greta Thunberg is the youngest activist who took on the difficult task of compelling world leaders to take immediate action against climate change, giving hope that young people may revolutionise the world via their actions.

Every young person has the potential to change the world and the things in it, and they can respond to the call to action by making a little but meaningful contribution to both their well-being and the welfare of society as a whole. With Earth Hour a few days away, people and communities must make that hour count and create a moment of change by doing something positive for our planet.

One of the aspects that need work is the precious resource of “food”. Regrettably, 17% of the world’s food is wasted each year before it is consumed. In India, each household produces about 50kg of food annually; thus each of us is accountable for this priceless resource ending up in landfills without being consumed. This can be saved if everyone understands its value and children can serve as ambassadors to save food. To raise awareness, start by explaining how food waste affects the environment and people.

Connect the dots

In the U.S., a student-led audit was introduced that asked the students to go to the school cafeteria and make a list of the food that had been served but had not been consumed. This helped make the connection between food waste and the resources that produce food, such as natural resources and the potential influence that food waste may have on wildlife. The basic template was developed to see the impact of food waste on wildlife and natural resources. Although this was a pilot operation, it was noted that milk wasted became 12.4% less, and food waste decreased by 3% in the schools between the first and last audits. This suggests that, if students become aware, food loss can be managed.

Such student-led audits can be included in classroom activities in India to educate youngsters about the overall impact of food waste on people and the environment. Students can first be tasked with collecting data from their homes or schools to create a list of the garbage produced. Food waste can then be divided into other categories: cereals, millet, dairy products, vegetables, and fruits. Using a straightforward matrix like the amount of water used to produce rice, wheat, and dairy products and their possible effects on wildlife, this category can eventually indicate how much resources have been squandered.

When students reach the first level of understanding, additional worksheets can help them understand the causes of waste, set goals to reduce it, and demonstrate the results of a decrease in food waste. At this point, students can determine how many resources they saved simply by changing their behaviour. Students who take part in such initiatives will learn the value of saving food and how to make informed lifestyle changes that will free up 68,760,163 tonnes of food each year for those most in need in India.

Note: Earth Hour is a worldwide movement that encourages people to switch off lights on March 25, between 8.30 and 9.30 p.m., every year.

The writer is the Director-Sustainable Agriculture Programme, WWF-India.