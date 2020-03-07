07 March 2020 11:48 IST

Hostel life, burning the midnight oil, forging friendships that would last a lifetime, and more... Rituparna Ghosh’s book is inspired from her experiences at IIT-M

Going back to your college days and wanting to relive them is an emotion that many graduates can relate to. While some relive them by talking about them or sharing stories around tables, Rituparna Ghosh, an IIT Madras alumnus, decided to write a book based on her experiences.

The book, Unloved in Love, which was launched recently, deals with the emotional journey a student goes through while making the tough choices between career and relationships in their college days. The book has been published by Readomania.

A transformational life coach by profession, this is Ghosh’s first novel. “I spent most of my childhood being lost in the world of books. They were my dream world, an alternate reality that I sought to escape the perils of coordinate geometry, vectors, periodic tables. As a young adult, I sought out romance because I loved the ‘high’ being in love gave me. I still remember having entered into IIT with this feeling, the expectation that anything could happen,” recalls Ghosh.

Campus life

Ghosh, who had lived the hostel life before, felt that IIT was an extended fun trip with friends. “Despite the fact that there were assignments that kept us awake late, surprise tests at drop of the hat and the mandatory attendance, it all seemed easy with so much happening around us. Nothing could beat the lively atmosphere in IIT, where we were encouraged to follow our dreams and passion.”

She is quick to add that the friendships that were formed on the campus during the LAN games, all-night study sessions, last-minute deadline rush and festivals, are still going strong today, 15 years later.

While she does not define this book as an autobiography, she does admit that a lot of it is inspired by her campus experiences.

Considering her book is based on striking a balance between career and relationships, how did Rituparna manage to achieve the balance. “Ahem! Considering I wrote a book about it, you can imagine how it was!” she laughs in response.

“Love, like everything else in IIT, is a serious business. You are out in the world for the first time as adults/ almost adults and forced to be independent, but IIT gives you that confidence to reach out for the impossible. You have people supporting you, and you know even if you mess up, you will be in a forgiving environment. The trust placed in you automatically makes you accountable, and even though a part of you would want to spend every waking moment walking hand in hand or being on the phone, another part will be unwilling to ignore the mountain of assignments, or exams. You learn to find the middle ground, respect your choices and strive for balance,” she adds.

From the fairy tales we read in our childhood to the movies we watch in college, the idea of ‘happily ever after’ usually strongly rules our imagination of our future. However, The IIT alumni, through her book, breaks the silence on the struggle that one goes through to achieve the proverbial ‘happily ever after’. “It’s the biggest myth that romance as a genre has circulated. In fact, in real life, the actual journey begins after you have fallen in love. Try living together with the love of your life, when there are bills to be paid, dinners to be made, all the ‘happy’ goes out of the window and all that stays are arguments. But no one prepares you how to walk down these thorny parts of a relationship; no one tells you that to be happy you have to continuously work towards it, you will have to, sometimes, chip away parts of you to fit in with the other person, and re-prioritise your life.”

Quitting the rat race

Ghosh spent almost 10 years in research and analytics, hoping that the elusive job satisfaction would follow on the heels of the next organisation or promotion. It was only when she was forced to quit the rat race, due to personal problems, that she realised she was losing her true calling. “In this world of Instagram selfies and Snapchat stories, today’s youth is struggling with what they want to do and what the world expects them to do. The realisation made me sign up for the life coach diploma. In fact, it was my love of observing people and understanding them that helped me sketch characters.”

Change is constant

She graduated from IIT Madras in 2005 and a lot has changed on the campus since then. However, Ghosh has embraced these changes positively. “As I belonged to the earlier generation, I have enjoyed the greenery, the trek outside the campus to eat something different, or catch up with old friends in Gurunath. We never thought this would change; it was our constant. The other day, while launching the book, I was grateful for Café Coffee Day, the swanky classrooms; I interacted with students and realised that this was their normal. This growth is required for the kind of society we have today. Ten years later, someone will be nostalgic about the changes that stump us today,” she says, signing off.