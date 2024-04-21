I finished my graduation in 2023 and am gearing up for CAT 2024. I want to boost my knowledge with courses in business. What are the additional courses that will enhance my readiness? Vijay

Dear Vijay,

You can consider the following courses: Business Analytics with Python, R, data visualisation software; Digital Marketing with marketing strategies, social media, SEO, content marketing, and Financial Modelling; Project Management: Project Management Professional (PMP) or Certified ScrumMaster (CSM) certifications; Leadership and Management principles; Strategic Management; Supply Chain Management; Corporate Finance; Negotiation Skills; Business Communication; Advanced Excel and Data Analysis; Economics and Managerial Economics; and International Business, Negotiation, Influence, and Persuasion. Remember to strike a balance between CAT preparation and additional courses.

I am in the final year of B.Tech. Electronics and Communications. Apart from MBA and M.Tech., what are my options for higher studies? Karisma

Dear Karisma,

What are your interests, career goals, and skills? You could consider a Master’s in any of the following disciplines: Data Science, Big Data Analytics, Embedded Systems, VLSI Design, Telecommunications Engineering, Networking, Cybersecurity, Networking, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Renewal Energy, Power Electronics, Control Systems, Biomedical Engineering, Project Management, Technology Management, Mobile Application Development, Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), Satellite Communication or Computer Vision. Before deciding a specific path, consider your core interests, career goals, and what you enjoy the most, as your choice will impact your career path and life.

I finished B.Sc. Physics and have been preparing for the UPSC for two years. What are my options? I am also interested in finance. Ankit

Dear Ankit,

With a B.Sc. in Physics, you could become a lab technician, a content developer, an academic counsellor, a subject matter expert, a junior research fellow, a quality control manager, a professor or a research scientist. To move to a career in Finance, you will need to pursue additional education/certifications such as an MBA with a specialisation in finance, a Master’s in finance, or certifications like Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). Some potential career paths are Financial Analyst, Actuarial Sciences, Quantitative Analyst (Quant), Data Analyst/Data Scientist in Finance, Financial Consultant/Advisor, Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Risk Analyst, Corporate Finance, Treasury Management, Investment Banking, Financial Planning and Analysis, Insurance Underwriter, and Portfolio Manager. Connect with professionals in the industry through networking events, LinkedIn, social media and relevant internships. Enhance your financial modelling, data analysis, and Excel skills. Stay updated on financial markets, economic trends, and developments to demonstrate your interest in the field.

I completed my B.Tech. CSE in 2023 but am very interested in Psychology and classical dance. Is there a possibility that I can do a Master’s in Psychology? Are there any courses in classical dance for my age? Jhosna

Dear Jhosna,

This depends on the eligibility criteria of the institutions you wish to apply to. Some colleges offer Master’s to students who do not have a background in Psychology through an entrance exam while others do not allow non-psychology undergraduates to apply for Master’s. The final decision depends on the institute. For classical dance, look for dance schools or academies that offer your classical dance programme. Some colleges offer a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance which can be followed by a Master’s and later even a Ph.D.. Some top dance colleges are Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bengaluru (Bharatanatyam and Kathak); Nalanda Nritya Kala Mahavidyalaya, Mumbai; Sri Thyagaraja College of Music and Dance, Hyderabad (Kuchipudi); National Institute of Kathak Dance, Delhi, and Nrityanjali Institute of Performing Arts, Mumbai. Attend workshops or retreats organised by dancers or dance institutions that provide intensive training sessions, networking and internship opportunities. You could also learning from a private dance teacher according to your specific needs and schedule.