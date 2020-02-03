Strike a balance

Life can be confusing at times, when one seems to be faced with contradictory sets of advice — do this, don’t do that; think like this, don’t think like that; talk, don’t talk...you get the picture.

Education is supposed to prepare one to think independently, but in reality, we come out of school no wiser about how to do many things, from filling out simple bank forms to buying a bus pass. Part of the reason is also that school puts us in the habit of taking directions — rules that are fashioned to “discipline” us into acting on orders, from the way we form lines for assembly to the way we write in our answer books. We get comfortable with others telling us what to do, and when and how to do it.

So, as we grow up, there’s this constant tussle in our heads between when we should wait for instructions and when we should act on our own.

At crossroads

At a recent event, I was confounded by a group of volunteers who had gone without lunch because they hadn’t received formal instructions on when and where to go eat (and hadn’t been given the obligatory meal coupons that most others had received). In their own college campuses, this would have been a no-brainer; they would have gone to one of the numerous addas to find food, and taken chai breaks whenever they wanted. But here, where they were following the directions set by the event managers, they were rendered helpless, waiting to be told what to do. So, in the absence of “lunch” in their instructions, they didn’t know where or how to find relief from hunger pangs. To make it clear, this was not an authoritarian situation — there was nothing preventing them from taking a break to find food at one of the many stalls at the event. But they had in some strange way been rendered incapable of taking that decision.

Now this may seem as a trivial example, but I found it worth telling. It made me wonder about the balance between the ability to understand and follow instructions, and the ability to act independently when needed. We all need to do both, all the time. We need to follow traffic rules, and facilitate orderly movement of vehicles, but we also need to be able to stop for a pedestrian crossing at the wrong place, even if that stops the cars behind us. Team work requires us to follow a common structure, but we also need to find ways to build our own structure if needed. It is about embedding ourselves in society, but it’s also about doing things differently when that societal norm is unjust or restrictive.

It is about finding that lunch when it isn’t given to you!

The writer teaches at the University of Hyderabad and edits Teacher Plus. usha.bpgll@gmail.com