Strategies through which educational institutions can help students cope with mental health challenges

Educational institutions must prioritise and protect the physical and emotional health of students

Published - September 07, 2024 04:30 pm IST

Rashmi Mittal
Institutions must create a supportive environment so that students can reach out for help

Institutions must create a supportive environment so that students can reach out for help | Photo Credit: Freepik

Education is key to success and students are expected to excel in their studies. The level of competitiveness in cracking entrance exams of reputed universities has created extreme expectations. Several other factors, including peer pressure, social conventions, and the fear of failure, can lead students to experience mental stress and anxiety. Thus, there is a vital requirement to reduce this burden through strategies that prioritise and protect physical and emotional health. Universities play an important role in promoting these healthy viewpoints.

According to a survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 12-13% of Indian students suffer from psychological, emotional, and behavioural disorders. Evidently students face numerous mental health challenges at different stages of their educational journey. This is where educators and institutions can play a pivotal role in developing efficient strategies to help them cope. One way is to offer counselling and improve access to support groups. Here are some other approaches:

Normalise failure: Educators can motivate students to accept failure as a normal part of the learning process. It teaches that setbacks provide chances for development and improvement while eliminating stress and anxiety.

Counselling centre: This provides a platform for students to discuss their thoughts and the problems faced. This helps them to understand their strengths and weakness, academic planning, clarify academic goals and so on.

Gamify study sessions: Transforming learning into a game may increase engagement and reduce stress. This requires encouraging students with aspects such as points, levels, and incentives.

Create organised study area: A dedicated and pleasant study area may improve attention and productivity. It reduces distractions and fosters a mental link between the environment and good study time.

Stress-busting events: Universities can organise events that will help students relax and provide a much-needed break and manage their anxiety.

Harness technology for productivity: Students can be shown how to use technological tools to organise materials, manage time, and provide interactive learning opportunities.

Peer support networks: A supportive network can provide motivation, share resources, offer emotional support and reduce the feeling of isolation during stressful times. Thus, universities can allow students’ knowledge to be shared among peer support networks.

Celebrate progress: Recognising small achievements can help maintain motivation and provide a sense of accomplishment, even if the ultimate goal hasn’t been reached yet.

Channelise energy positively: Positive thoughts not only encourage but also give the motivation to think out of the box. So students should be motivated to engage in activities like games, yoga, exercise and so on.

Additionally, educators and institutions can also raise awareness about mental health and motivate students to talk about their concerns freely and seek professional help if needed and organise periodic programmes. This will encourage students to adopt healthy lifestyles, which requires their engagement in multiple sectors.

The writer is the Pro Chancellor, Lovely Professional University

