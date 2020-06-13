Staying ahead of the curve

13 June 2020 21:01 IST

How can students enhance their skills despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic?

According to different estimates, India produces around 15 lakh engineers every year, and three lakh management graduates. However, this year, the most pertinent question is how the job hunt scene will be. The answer, unfortunately, is in the negative.

India’s industry leaders and corporate houses are already reeling under recession-like conditions. It has also been observed that most engineering students in India have knowledge but lack job-specific skills. A machine learning-based assessment of software development skills was conducted for over 36,000 engineering students found out that there is a massive skill gap when it comes to job-specific requirements with 7.07% employability for electronic engineers, 5.55% for designer engineers, 6.48% for civil engineers and 1.64% for chemical design engineers.

Therefore, it becomes imperative that students use this time to sharpen job- specific skills so that they can be ready to hit the floor running when the situation improves. Following are some areas that engineers can work upon:

Personality development and communication skills

No matter how good an engineer you are, you also need to be a congenial personality to be able to work in a team. Interpersonal skills and the art of communicating effectively are very important, particularly when work requires people handling.

Organise mock telephonic or video interviews and tests

With the lockdown, the trend is video and phone interviews and not face-to-face interviews like before. It is difficult to get social cues through such meetings or make out whether the interviewer likes the answers. In a telephonic interview, it is easy to fall back on a casual tone. Do not forget that it is an interview and you need to stay formal and professional. Therefore, practice telephonic or video interviews at home to learn the etiquette of these mediums.

Virtual internship training

Prior industrial experience and exposure to practical training are the most critical elements of job readiness. Students should look for companies that are now providing training. Colleges can try for virtual internships. Internship programmes give students an opportunity to apply their knowledge practically. The e-commerce firm Amazon India is reported to convert 60% of their summer interns into full-time employees through pre-placement offers.

Foreign language courses

As an industry, engineering employs around 10-15 million people across the globe, which means that engineers may have to work with someone from a different country. A foreign language course will come in handy at this point. From automotive, aerospace, construction to civil, chemical and IT, engineers play a key role in many sectors. Engineering students must learn some foreign language, as it will helps them adapt to challenges and make them a global entity.

Learn to keep calm

In light of COVID-19, it is likely that a job search may take longer than before. Stay strong, both emotionally and physically. Temper your expectations so that one doesn’t get disappointed if this takes a long time.

The writer is one of the six founder-members of HCL and Chairman, IIIT Naya Raipur