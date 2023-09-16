Stay on track

I am a final-year M.Sc. Physics student specialising in Electronics. I am not interested in research. How can I pursue a career in Semiconductor fabrication, testing, and so on? What opportunities does this field have? Aravind

Dear Aravind,

Leverage your specialisation in electronics and gain relevant experience to pursue a fulfilling career in semiconductor fabrication, testing, quality assurance, or related fields. You need a strong foundation in Electronics and Semiconductor Physics and to understand the principles and processes involved in semiconductor fabrication and testing. Knowledge of emerging technologies such as nanoelectronics, optoelectronics, or quantum computing is also important. Stay updated on the latest trends in the domain by attending workshops, training programmes, taking online courses and getting additional certifications, joining research projects, internships and industrial training opportunities. Networking will offer insights into industry trends, job opportunities, companies and potential mentors who can guide you. Also, work on developing problem-solving, critical thinking, teamwork, communication, and project management skills. Consider doing a specialised PG programme or a Ph.D. in semiconductor physics, semiconductor engineering, or related fields.

I am a first-year Physics Honours student and interested in designing and building things from scratch. What is the scope of an M.Des. degree from an IIT after this through the CEED exam? How can I prepare for this? Apoorva

An M.Des. from an IIT will provide you with excellent opportunities to pursue your interest in designing and building things from scratch. It allows you to specialise in a specific area of design such as product design, industrial design, interaction design, visual communication, or transportation design while providing you with in-depth knowledge and skills to conceptualise, design, and develop innovative products, systems, or experiences. The industry-academia collaborations at IITs will offer the opportunity to innovate and work on challenging projects and collaborate with experts. This can lead to career opportunities in design research or in leadership and management roles in organisations, consultancies and other companies. You could also launch your own design company.

With regard to CEED, familiarise yourself with the exam pattern, marking scheme and time limits. Solve sample papers and previous years’ question papers. CEED assesses both analytical and creative thinking abilities. So, develop your problem-solving skills, logical reasoning, and creative problem-solving techniques. Enhance your design skills by sketching, drawing, making models and prototypes and improve your ability to visualise and communicate design ideas. Create a portfolio of your design projects. Stay updated with the latest trends, technologies and industry practices. Develop your written and verbal communication skills.

I am in the second year of B.A. Psychology and Sociology. I am interested in pursuing a Master’s in Anthropology. Which are the best colleges in the U.S. and Canada for this? What are the requirements to do a Master’s in these countries?

Dear Shree Sakthi,

Look up institutions such as Harvard University, University of California-Berkley, Stanford University, University of Chicago, and University of California-Los Angeles in the U.S. and the University of Toronto, McGill University, University of British Columbia, University of Calgary, and Carleton University in Canada. A few common criteria are a Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology, Sociology or relevant Social Science discipline with minimum 3.0 or higher GPA, Letters of Recommendation from professors or academic advisors, a Statement of Purpose about your academic interests, career goals, and why you are interested in pursuing an advanced degree in Anthropology in that institute and country. English proficiency test scores such as the TOEFL or IELTS are a must.

Specific requirements vary between universities. For example, some institutes in the U.S. may require GRE scores as well so check each institute’s criteria. Highlight relevant research experience or varied interests and hobbies that make you stand out.

I have done M.A. Anthropology and a diploma in computer application. I qualified SET but few schools in Kerala offer Anthropology. I am 25 and need to be financially independent. I have not qualified in the government service exams and my parents are reluctant to send me for private jobs. What are my options? Saranya

Dear Saranya,

Try talking to your parents as private-sector jobs might align with your skills and current qualifications. Seek out positions in research organisations, NGOs, consulting firms or companies that require anthropological or research skills. Highlight your Computer Application diploma as an additional asset. Have you considered being a freelancer/consultant in areas related to anthropology, research, or computer applications? Try Upwork, Freelancer, Fiverr to connect with potential clients. Explore opportunities to teach in private institutions, coaching centres, or online platforms. You can also pursue additional qualifications and certifications like data analysis, computer programming, or project management to enhance your employability. Look out for government-funded research projects in anthropology or related fields. Stay connected with academic institutions, research organisations, and government departments to learn about upcoming projects and vacancies. Network within the anthropology community and attend conferences, seminars, and workshops. Join professional associations and engage with professionals in the field as they would be on top of the job opportunities.