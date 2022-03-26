Stay on track

Nandini Raman March 26, 2022 13:58 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

I am a 19-year-old, first-year B.Sc. Physics student. My father is dead and my mother supports my education from a modest income. I am anxious to get a job when I graduate. What part-time course I can do online in the afternoon, which will help me to get a placement after graduation? Is placement in ISRO feasible with this course of action? - Ganesh Dear Ganesh, With B.Sc. Physics, you can become a lab assistant, research associate, technician, a radiologist’s assistant, academic counsellor, or physicist. Various reputed organisations hire freshers for technical support and technical jobs. Identify what you are interested in and equip yourself with those specific skillsets. Also, before you apply, set the expectation that it would be a part-time job only. Yes, you can absolutely apply for research and scientific postings at top organisations such as DRDO, BARC, ISRO, NTPC, and BHEL. You can also choose to do a M.Sc., or a M.Sc and Ph.D and become a scientist or apply for CSIR NET Exam and become a lecturer. Apart from Civil Services, what is the scope of Master’s in Public Administration in India? - Prema Dear Prema, You can enter Law, Politics, and Government Services such as fire and emergency services, public works, land revenue systems, municipal bodies, economic development. You could become an administrative officer, a consultant, a management analyst, a teacher, a customs inspector, a corporate manager, a labour-management relations specialist or even a personnel management specialist. I'm currently studying in class 12 (Arts/Humanities). I want to do my LLB (Bachelor of Legislative) from the U.S. How I can do this. - Mello Chan Hi Mello, You cannot pursue a law degree from the U.S. immediately after class 12. In the U.S., this course is called JD – Juris Doctor (three years), for which a four-year Bachelor’s degree in any subject is mandatory. You will also need to take your LSAT and register for Credential Assembly Service (CAS ) offered by Law School Admission Council (LSAC ) to complete your applications. I am a final-year MBBS student and would like to pursue MD medicine. However, I am interested in biomedical research. But, I don't wish to give up clinical practice. What are my options? I wish to finally settle in India. – Soham Dear Soham, It is a tricky situation that you are in. Do you want to be a MD in Medicine or a Biomedical Researcher? They are different and specialised fields. MD Medicine is a two-year postgraduate course that works towards prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult diseases. This will help you stay committed to your clinical practice. A biomedical researcher, on the other hand, uses scientific research to improve human health through designing studies to test and develop new treatment plans, analyse medical data, investigate pathogens and chronic diseases to develop social programmes to improve the overall populations’ health. This work is done out of research labs. Work on a cost-benefit analysis and arrive at a calculated, informed decision. The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@ gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’



