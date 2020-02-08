Stay motivated

I am a first year history Hons student from Delhi University and wish to become an IPS officer. But, being an average student, I worry that if I am not able to clear the exams, I will be left without a secondary plan. My family cannot financially support me for long. What should I do to ensure I get a job, without letting go of my dream? – Himanshu

Dear Himanshu,

Eight lakh students appeared for the UPSC last year, out of which, 759 made it to the IAS and IPS services.

This statistic is not to demotivate you. You could be one amongst the 759, certainly, but what if you don’t make it? It is imperative that you start consciously thinking of a plan B and C to fall back on. See what else comes closest to the IPS for you.

You must toil for the next two years now and pass the written tests and subsequent interviews. This, of course, requires self-discipline, patience, punctuality, commitment, self-confidence and above all, a fire to really make it happen. Work hard and smart, build your physique and body and work on your stamina as well. Keep a healthy mind and stay time conscious and away from naysayers. Sky is the limit. Good luck.

I am a second year B.com student. My parents want me to prepare for the CAT. How do I prepare for it and score well? – Naga Chaitanya Sai

Dear Chaitanya,

What do you want to do with your life?

First things first — Know the CAT exam pattern and syllabus in detail. Ensure that you get the right study material. Sign up to physical or online coaching classes if possible. Take online mock tests. Find like-minded friends and create a study group. Stay determined, confident and motivated. Good luck.

Disclaimer: This column is not a substitute for long-term therapy. It is merely a guiding voice. Some issues may need medical intervention.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. She will answer questions sent to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com. The subject line should be: ‘Off the edge’