Stay healthy...mentally too

I am 20 years old and have graduated this year. I am preparing for UPSC with self-study, and 2022 will be my first attempt. My parents say that I have only one attempt and will get me married if I don’t make it. What should I do? — Mitali

Dear Mitali,

I am so sorry to hear about the immense pressure your parents are putting you through. Give your attempt the best, but also try and get them to see a family therapist with you. There is more to life beyond marriage and a failed attempt at UPSC for a 20-year-old. Hearing it objectively from a professional may help change their attitude.

I am 22, and have completed BE in Civil Engineering this year. I decided to prepare for the UPSC but am also interested in Archaeology. What should I do? – Harinetha

Dear Harinetha,

Do you want a blue-collar or a white-collar job, as your choices here are diverse? Follow your passion and identify tasks and activities that you enjoy and would love to do for a chunk of your life, while getting paid. A career path is the ultimate pursuit of a lifelong ambition, goal, aim, and you are allowed to take your time to get there.

I am a 24-year-old graduate (passed in 2019). I worked in a BPO, then as a steno, and paid an institute money to get a government job, but was unsuccessful. I am also obese and unable to focus on anything. I feel I have wasted my parents’ money, especially when we have financial constraints. What should I do? – Arshdeep

Dear Arshdeep,

First, please meet a good counselling psychologist in your city and get some help to get clarity of thought. Next, focus on your health and fix that. Get an insight into your skill sets and the kinds of jobs you may be interested in.

Then, identify further certifications to spruce up your academic skills and abilities to start your work life. It doesn’t matter if this takes a little time; your mental health and overall wellness should be the main concern.

I am a B.Tech. in ECE, and have been preparing for the UPSC CSE for around six years, and opted for History as optional in the Mains. I have developed a keen interest in the subject. Is it possible for me to pursue MA (History) and appear for NTA UGC-NET Exam and pursue a teaching career? – Harsh Vardhan

Dear Harsh,

Yes absolutely. History is always fascinating with the stories, incidents of the gone by era, culture, dates, past events, their cause and effect and impact. What is limiting you to do your Master’s? I also think it’s about time that you work on plan B and get your life moving ahead .

Disclaimer: This column provides advice and suggestions on education and careers. It is merely a guiding voice from a practising career counsellor.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.