I am 20, and currently pursuing bachelor’s in journalism and mass communication. I need to make a decision for my master's. I have four courses in my mind which I want to pursue — sociology, psychology (clinical or counselling), film direction, and cultural and media studies. I am confused about which one to choose. I have studied psychology in class XI and XII, but I am new to the other courses. I am more creative and do not want to shift from the field that I am currently pursuing. I wish to do something which is more or less related or connected to my field. Which course should I be pursue? — Athul Raj

Dear Athul,

You have answered your own question. Since you feel you are creative and don’t really want to shift from your current field, film direction/cultural and media studies would be a good choice. You can always stay connected with psychology and sociology as a passionate hobby and subjects that interest you. Stay in touch with the latest in the field via your readings and perhaps join some clubs and associations that keep you abreast the new research findings in the field/s.

I am 22 and pursuing my second year bachelor’s degree with History, in a rare combination, as a non-collegiate. My goal is to be an IFS official. I wanted to pursue my postgraduation from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, but I am confused between selecting the PG subject between International Relations (IR) studies and History, as I am interested in both of them. However, I am also sceptical about the scope of IR. What subjects do I choose for my PG, which will also secure my future? — Latheef Abbas

Dear Latheef,

Since your goal is joining the IFS, doing your master’s in IR and learning more about international, global studies, or global affairs, studying the interconnectedness of politics, economics and law on a global level will be very helpful. The Indian Foreign Service (IFS), deals with the external affairs of the country, which includes diplomacy, trade, and cultural relations. IFS officers are responsible for framing and implementation of policies that govern India’s relations with other countries. Other International Relations jobs also include diplomacy work, lobbying, political analysis, international law and intelligence. You could also become a diplomat or a political analyst or an intelligence specialist. Good Luck!

