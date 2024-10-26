Stay committed

I am a practising lawyer and preparing for state judiciary exams. I am also planning to do an LLM either in India or abroad and a public policy course from NLSIU. Will this help me get positions beyond the conventional jobs for law graduates? Abhishek J.

Dear Abhishek J.,

Pursuing an LLM and a public policy course from NLSIU can broaden career prospects. An LLM allows you to specialise in a specific area such as International Law, Corporate Law, Intellectual Property, and so on. This will make you more competitive for specialised legal roles. LLM graduates often have access to higher-level positions, such as legal advisors, corporate counsels, academic roles, or specialised consulting positions. An LLM abroad will help you gain an international perspective on legal practices and potentially expand opportunities globally. The Public Policy Course will equip you with skills in policy analysis, formulation, and evaluation, which are valuable in roles related to government advisory, regulatory affairs, and policy advocacy. You will learn to analyse legal issues in the broader context of public policy and governance thereby being eligible to explore diverse career paths in government, non-profit organisations, international organisations, think tanks, or policy research institutes. Identify specific sectors and roles that align with your core interests and skills. Stay updated with developments in law and policy, participate in seminars or workshops, and publish articles to demonstrate your expertise.

I have a Doctorate in Education and am working as PGT in Biology. I am looking for distance or online courses/degrees in the career counselling area. How can I equip myself to be a counsellor? Senthurvelan

Dear Senthurvelan,

Enroll in a diploma or certificate online or distance education course in Career Counselling offered by institutions of repute. The University of California, Irvine on Coursera; NCERT, India; UCLA Extension; IGNOU; edX, and Udemy offer various certificate programmes that can provide a solid foundation. Taking Basic Psychology courses or doing a diploma in Psychology also help. Attend workshops and seminars related to counselling, education, and career guidance, as they provide practical knowledge and networking opportunities. Join organisations like the Indian School Counsellor Association (ISCA) or the National Career Development Association (NCDA), which offer resources and professional development opportunities. Finally, look for internships, supervision and volunteering opportunities to bridge the gap between theory and practice and build your confidence.

I have completed Class 10 and am preparing for the JEE to pursue Computer Science Engineering. I would like to be an entrepreneur. Should I do an MBA after my UG or should I gain work experience first? Trisha

Dear Trisha,

There is enough time to decide between Master’s and work experience. Both have their advantages and you will need to make an informed decision depending on your priority at that time. Should you pursue an MBA immediately after UG, it will provide you with knowledge, management skills, and networking opportunities. You could choose Entrepreneurship as your specialisation will teach you all about starting and running a business. Finally, the B-School will provide a strong network of peers, professors, and industry professionals; an invaluable resource to start your own business. The flip side is that you might lack real-world experience, which is sometimes crucial in understanding the practical challenges of running a business. Choosing to work first will help you understand the nuances of the industry, gain valuable work experience, learn market dynamics, and be better informed to make timely decisions to run a successful business. It will certainly add to your financial stability to do an MBA and you could also explore employer sponsorship. The drawbacks are that you can get so hooked onto your job that your MBA plan may be delayed or become a dream. Ultimately it depends on your personal goals, the clarity of your business idea, and your readiness to commit to entrepreneurship.

I am preparing for the National Defence Academy exam. How can I build my personality and prepare for the SSB interview? Samrinder

Dear Samrinder,

This needs a combination of academic preparation, personality development, and an understanding of the SSB selection process. For the exam, focus on Physics, Mathematics, and English and solve previous years’ papers. Stay updated on current affairs, especially topics related to defence, national and international events, and general science. Work on building your self-confidence by engaging in activities that challenge you. You should be comfortable with public speaking, debates, and group discussions. Enhance your leadership skills by taking part in team activities where you can lead and motivate others. Physical fitness is another huge criterion so work on your fitness levels.

Work on your verbal and non-verbal communication. Practise speaking clearly and confidently. English fluency will help. Engage in activities that challenge your mental resilience and stay calm under pressure. The SSB interview has a Screening Test, Psychological Test, Group Testing Officer (GTO) tasks, and a Personal Interview. Practice mock interviews and focus on your thoughts. Try and work on thematic apperception tests (TAT), word association tests (WAT), and situation reaction tests (SRT). Think logically and be honest in these tests. Practise group tasks to showcase teamwork, cooperation and ease in a group. Join a coaching centre or seek guidance from a mentor who knows the SSB process so that they can work with you and provide valuable tips, simulate mock interviews, and give relevant feedback.