Stay a step ahead

The world of design, be it fashion or interior designing, offers numerous opportunities. Unlike many other fields, it is not theory-driven. Rather, it is a culmination of diligently curated ideas. The ability to think outside the box, hard work, dedication and discipline are essential qualities one must possess to excel in this field.

Skill check

The following are a few other traits one must possess or acquire, to attain expertise and success in design:

Creativity: Designing of any kind requires creative thinking. The ability to generate unique and out-of-the-box ideas might seem like an obvious statement, but it is true. Creative thinking allows a designer to come up with ideas that are new, and subsequently create products and designs that have a unique appeal. Visual and popular culture, and art and fashion movements can be good sources of inspiration.

Ability to grasp requirements: A designer creates products for a client, directly or indirectly. While developing designs and ideas for a client, one should be able to grasp each detail, no matter how minute, about customer requirement and develop a design along those lines. One should also be able to give ideas and suggestion based on the client’s requirements.

Being adaptive: Designing derives a lot from its environment. Each season brings a new trend and the designer should be flexible and experimental enough to adapt new ideas. Being able to experiment with new material, techniques, ideas, design approach and so on, is always an added advantage.

Willingness to learn: The willingness to learn new things is also one of the major qualities which help a person in the long run. If a designer is not open to learning, then the magnitude of experimentation diminishes, and the result may not be of high quality. A closed-minded approach often results in repetitive and uninventive ideas.

Awareness about

trends: Since design represents the current time, the designer should also have an interest or at least be aware of current affairs and current trends in his field. Designing requires staying ahead of the times, and a person involved in these fields should understand trends forecasting and trends prediction. Since designs are always generated keeping the future in mind, being involved with industry trends is a big deal.

Eye for detail: Another quality that stands out for a designer is having an eye for details. A design is not considered complete until it is perfect in every sense, from inception till the end. A good designer should be vigilant to spot minute details which can be easily missed by the ordinary eye.

Teamwork: As it is believed that the strength of the team is its individual member, the strength of each member is the team. Design is rarely a one-person idea and always involves teamwork. Just like hard work and dedication, teamwork is an essential quality to possess. At different stages, designing involves different people who have expertise in certain areas, and the result is a combination of their efforts.

