Start-up launches free online crash course for JEE, NEET

An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) start-up on May 31 launched a free online crash course to help students give final touch to their preparations for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for 2020 even amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The classes will be conducted by IIT-JEE and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) top rankers for 40 days commencing from June 5, a spokesperson of the start-up Edvizo said.

Stating that the free programme would be made available to 100 students per subject who are registered for JEE and NEET-2020, he said that registered students would be provided with a user ID and password to access the live classes.

The registration for this has already started from the morning of May 31. Students can visit www.edvizo.com/cc and register.

The current situation across the country due to the lockdown has been taken cognisance of for the initiative to reach out to the students keen on cracking the competitive exams through this online crash course, a statement from Edvizo said.

“The initiative will help young students, who are at a crucial juncture of their lives in Class 12, at a time when regular classes and coaching initiatives have been put off due to the lockdown,” it added.

“This will help mitigate the impact that institute closures may have on students’ learning process. This will also ensure that students can study from the safety of their own homes and there is continuity in their study schedule at the last moment,” the statement said.

A member of the start-up said students will, in addition to becoming exam-ready, have access to an online test series and other required course material for studying, all free of cost. The test series has been specially designed to give the students a real experience of the exam.

“As a special initiative to help all JEE and NEET aspirants, access to online lectures by top tutors of India shall be provided,” the statement said.

According to Edvizo, the registered students will get 125 hours of training, spanning all the four key subjects – physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics. The classes will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Sunday. Students will be provided recordings of all classes for better revision.

In the first week of May, Edvizo had initiated a 30-days free doubt-clearing programme where more than 5,200 students registered.