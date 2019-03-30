Stand out in the crowd

Keep these points in mind while creating your resume.

CV vs resume

When Sachin Tendulkar is invited as the chief guest, he submits a curriculum vitae or CV, but when Sachin Vaikuntham, a graduate, applies for a job he submits a resume (pronounced /rezumay/ and not /rezum/).

Although curriculum vitae and resume often get used interchangeably, a curriculum vitae lists a person’s achievements, awards, and honours. A curriculum vitae is two pages or more in length.

A resume is used by a job seeker and is never longer than a page. This does not mean using font size 8 to pack in information in one page, but to provide details relevant to a job or organisation.

Common mistakes

The most common mistake that applicants make is to photocopy and send the same resume to all clients. An effective resume writer puts in the effort to make his/her resume organisation-specific. Such a resume attracts the interviewer.

Secondly, ineffective resumes lack structure, focus and headings. Structure gives logical sequence to the information in the resume. Structure contributes to clarity and focus, and reveals an uncluttered mind.

Template

You could try the following template to structure your resume effectively.

Provide all the relevant personal details — name, birth date, correspondence address, email ID, mobile number, date of the resume. Write your job objective highlighting how you can contribute to the organisation’s goals, in a simple, non-exaggerated way in less than 10 words. Qualification: Begin with the last degree first and briefly list your degrees from Class X/XI onwards, name of the college/university, place, and marks. You can use a table to save space and present information in a visually appealing manner. Course and project details: Title, business implications and benefits to the client Skills: Only those relevant to the job Hobbies: Just one or two to bring out an all-rounded personality. If you don’t have hobbies, leave it blank or put in something simple such as listening to film music. But do not fib. A student once mentioned classical music and one of the interviewers turned out to be a classical singer. The student lost the opportunity as he couldn’t answer any question on music.

Checklist

Once your resume is ready, check for the following before sending it. Does it:

give a true description of your qualifications?

match your beliefs?

indicate preparation for stated career objective?

reflect a realistic time span for fulfilling career goals?

If you follow these tips and write an organisation-specific resume with focus and structure, it will stand every chance of being considered an effective resume.

The writer is a trained coach and corporate consultant.