SRMIST and The Hindu host webinar on experiential learning in science

As part of its Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021, the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), in association with The Hindu, hosted a webinar on the “Importance of experiential and hands-on learning in science”.

“Experiential learning will be a philosophical experience for 21st century youth,” said D. John Tiruvadigal, professor and chairperson, School of Applied Sciences, College of Engineering and Technology, SRMIST. Adding that it would inspire original thinking and a thirst for learning new things, he explained what experiential learning is, the different theories and models that contribute to it, and what it can help one achieve.

Maneesha V. Ramesh, director, Amrita Center for Wireless Networks and Applications (AmritaWNA), spoke about getting to know different communities, understanding their problems and finding solutions for them as a form of experiential learning.

G. Jagadeesh Kanna, founder and CEO of Vaayusastra Aerospace, used his own experiences to underscore the importance of experiential learning. He gave examples of the different arts and sports developed through practice and pointed out the similarities when it came to science as well.

Sridhar Krishnaswami, deputy dean and professor, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Faculty of Science and Humanities, SRMIST, gave an insight into how experiential learning can fall into any industry category. Quoting philosopher John Dewey — “the quality of the experience is more important than the information that is being presented” — he highlighted the importance of taking what is learnt in a classroom and developing it into a hands-on experience.

The session ended with panellists answering questions from the audience. The webinar can be watched at https://youtu.be/CuL2Q9GgZOk