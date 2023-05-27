Sriya Sainath on winning the Young Analyst Award from Institute of Analytics

May 27, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST

I come from a close-knit joint family in Bhubaneshwar where diverse perspectives and viewpoints were always encouraged. This taught me the importance of being receptive to opportunities. From my family, I learnt that fear arises from a reluctance to look beyond the obvious and hence I have always been open to exploring new avenues whether in the arts, sports or academics.

I have been fascinated by Data Science and Analytics since my teenage years. After school, I studied Computer Science Engineering at NIT Rourkela and was awarded the Adobe India Women in Technology Scholarship. This gave me an internship opportunity in which I invented a novel dynamic pricing mechanism that secured me a U.S. patent. I was also the Founder of Institute Counselling Services, the Dean’s Nominee at the Student Activity Centre, and the Convenor of the International Debating Championship and thus discovered my knack for people management. As the National-level Founding Lead of the Google Developer Student Club, I facilitated data analytics and development initiatives, while coaching students to build technical skills through workshops.

Gaining experience

After graduating, I worked at Microsoft, focusing on integrating data communications, knowledge, learning, privacy, resources, and insights into the flow of work. Through this journey, I developed a keen interest in the larger landscape that encompasses vast amounts of information across multiple systems. My experience also involved dealing with complex and extensive data, extracting meaningful insights, and devising business strategies that align with organisational needs. As a leader, I mentored and supported aspiring professionals through various programmes including women’s employee networks and mentorship, while also conducting research and promoting ethical responsibility in analytics. This shaped my skill set and knowledge.

My tenure at Microsoft helped me realise the tremendous potential of management in driving organisational change and inspired me to veer toward a career in leadership. Eager to broaden my perspective and complement my existing skills in research and implementation with business acumen and stakeholder management, I decided to pursue an MBA at IIM-Bangalore. Here, I received the Flipkart Vidyarthini Scholarship for Women in Supply Chain Management and was also honoured as the Most Promising Incoming MBA Student among India’s top B-schools by InsideIIM. These experiences provided me with a comprehensive understanding of the business environment, empowering me to tackle intricate business challenges and drive strategic endeavours.

Being awarded the first Young Analyst Award by the Institute of Analytics (IoA) for my contributions to business and society through Data Science and Analytics has been the icing on the cake. The award encourages young data enthusiasts to practice ethical data usage, and I am committed to further developing strategies that bring about positive social transformation for communities in the future. As an IoA ambassador, I will also promote professionalism, integrity, and ethical data practices within the analytics community. I hope to inspire others to hone their data skills, take ownership of their projects, and contribute to the growth of the industry while advocating for its responsible advancement.

The writer is an MBA student at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore