Sreeram Jayaram on winning the Animation Xpress ANN Award for his film ‘The Day My Dad Arrives’

During my school days, I was captivated by gaming, which sparked the dream of crafting immersive narratives. This led me to the course on Communication Design at the Indian Institute of Art & Design (IIAD). The beginnings for this movie lie in a college project called “Personal Narratives.” where we created audio stories using only our voices and sound effects. I shared my first memory of meeting my father. The response it generated both from my classmates and my parents made me realise that the story had potential.

Three years later, when the opportunity came, I discussed the idea with my mentor, Professor Shaaz Ahmed, and decided to revisit it. That’s when I realised I needed to do more. So I talked to my parents, conducted more interviews, collected data and rewrote the story, adding more context to it. I also decided to focus more on my mother’s character. I made various drafts with different characters and structures but finally decided to concentrate on the core story. Interviews, revisions, conversations became my tools, with each iteration breathing life and depth to the essence of the story.

Challenges

However, the going was not easy. Time was a major adversary, demanding sacrifices and leading to the trimming of cherished scenes. But I persisted, trusting my skills and making adjustments to complete the project on time. The dream sequences and the scene with the father were supposed to have a different treatment, but I couldn’t refine the visual style enough. Before colouring, we put together a work-in-progress version with line drawings and some animation to get the film’s first edited version. I used Photoshop to draw backgrounds, Blender for character animation, and After Effects to compose.

Turning point

While I was working on the film, Prof. Shaaz suggested that I consider submitting my entry to the ANN Awards. Intrigued, I began to research about these awards and discovered its significance, particularly in the field of animation. The more I learned about the event, the more excited I became about submitting my film. The nomination itself was a significant achievement, as I realised that my work had gained recognition. But clinching the award for Best Student Film (Animation) was unexpected. Not only was it a recognition of my effort but also turned a simple trip into a momentous occasion.

Despite the mistakes in animation, the film received a good response from almost everyone who saw it. While my mother knew what I was doing, my father did not and I did wonder how he would react. Unfortunately I could not be there when he first saw it, but friends told me that his reaction was very emotional.

For now, the journey remains an odyssey of learning, embracing the pursuit of each creative endeavour. As the tale unfurls, chapter by chapter, my love for animation will guide me in my artistic pursuits. I’ve started thinking about my next film and my only plan is to learn more and do what I love.

The writer is a student of Communication Design (2019-23), Indian Institute of Art & Design.

