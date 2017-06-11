Spreading smiles, the post-it way

Rubhen D’sa, a twenty-year-old student of Delhi University, is sticking personal notes at random public places for people to find. The ever-positive Rubhen was spotted at a DU hangout zone where he was posting a stick note. He says with a smile, “There’s no end to the beauty of this city.”

Rubhen likes walking, spending time with nature and meeting new people. His love of exploring the city led him to start this initiative. “I had been playing around with the idea of post-its for over a year. I had been doing things revolving around this initiative, but only recently started to make it public by posting on my Instagram and Facebook accounts,” he says.

Rubhen sticks notes carrying messages of self-introspection, motivation and guidance. “Deep down people always know the right answers to their questions or problems but they still they go out for consulting. It is because they need to hear the reality from someone else,” expresses Rubhen.

He claims that pictures, motions and movements have always enthralled him. The first picture that he uploaded got sudden appreciation from friends and strangers alike, and that is when he knew things were serious. He ditched his old worn out phone, invested in a new camera phone and learnt editing. “The toughest problem though was to make this a habit. I used to force myself out of the bed, to go out with post-its and sketch pens. But now it comes to me naturally,” says Rubhen.

Well-received

The positive reaction, support and appreciation of people has also helped him to now take this initiative seriously.

He has received some amazing responses. Among the first notes that he left was at Sree Ram Center Canteen in Mandi House. After he reached home he came to know that someone received the note, made a video and sent it to him on Instagram. That day he knew this idea was something he should really take forward.

This initiative is not just about the post-its, personal quotes and notes. The backgrounds chosen in the pictures depict stories. “If you are in a metro, or walking a quiet lane, that place has been visited by millions of people. We are sharing millions of stories apart from ours while we are at that spot. I wish to bring that out,” he explains.

Once in Connaught Place, he stuck a note at the balcony above the platforms. Just when he was about to click a picture, someone tapped him on the shoulder. The person happened to be a Senior Inspector at Delhi Metro. Rubhen gave him details about what he was doing and more importantly why he was doing it. The inspector let the note stay there but in return asked Rubhen to write something for his little daughter too.

With his latest initiative, Musaafir Hun Yaaron, where he will be travelling the country to set up a free public library, he wishes to quench his thirst for travel and meanwhile spread love. He will be starting his journey on June 8 and will be travelling across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi.

Along the way, he will be collecting books from strangers, acquaintances and friends. He plans to ask every stranger he meets, everyone who provides a place to stay, everyone who hosts him and gives a tour of their city, to donate a book.