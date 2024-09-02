ADVERTISEMENT

Soon, Queen Elizabeth’s Schools to open in GIFT City, Gurugram

Updated - September 02, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 08:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Queen Elizabeth’s School in, Barnet | Photo credit: https://www.qebarnet.co.uk

Global Education (GEDU) has partnered with Queen Elizabeth's School, Barnet, in London to open affiliate schools in India and the United Arab Emirates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two QE international schools are planned for India in the first instance, one in GIFT City (the new financial and technology hub in Gujarat province) and the other in Gurugram (the satellite city near Delhi). One school is initially planned for UAE, with Dubai the likely location. Each school will have their own headteacher, senior leadership team and dedicated teaching staff.

Founded in 1573 by a royal charter from Queen Elizabeth I, Queen Elizabeth's is a state funded school with over 450 years of rich heritage and a pioneering tradition. The school provides a rounded education to pupils from diverse and modest backgrounds, based on merit. In 2023, only one school in the UK outperformed Queen Elizabeth's at A Level, a press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, 45 pupils secured places at Oxford and Cambridge, and 50 went on to study medicine or dentistry. In 2024, 55% of leavers were offered places at QS World Top five universities, including 62 at Oxford or Cambridge. Global Education Holdings Limited (GEDU) is a UK registered and based education business.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The new Queen Elizabeth's Schools in India and UAE will bear the QE name and branding and will draw upon Queen Elizabeth's Barnet's ethos and educational methodology.

Unlike QE Barnet, a boys' day school, the QE international schools will be co-educational, some accepting children from kindergarten. Also, unlike QE Barnet, the international schools will be fee-paying and not state funded.

New Schools will be managed by GEDU.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US