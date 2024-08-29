Software institute of IAF joins hands with PES college for R&D in engineering

The Software Development Institute (SDI) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and P. E. S. College of Engineering, Mandya have formalised their partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on August 28. The strategic agreement marks a significant step towards fostering innovation and enhancing engineering education through joint research and development initiatives.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Air Vice Marshal K.N. Santosh, Commandant of SDI, Principal Dr. H.M. Nanjundaswamy, Vice-Principal Dr Vinay S., Dr Nagarathna and Dr. M.C. Girish Babu.

The Software Development Institute, Indian Air Force is a premier research and development facility dedicated to advancing software technologies and supporting the operational needs of the Indian Air Force.

The MoU outlines a mutual commitment to engage in academic and engineering research and development collaboration.

The agreement includes provisions for final-year engineering students from P. E. S. College of Engineering to undertake internship-based projects. These projects will form an integral part of the college curriculum, providing practical experience and contributing to real-world problem-solving.

As part of the agreement, tailored training programmes will be designed to equip the Indian Air Force with cutting-edge skills and knowledge, addressing its evolving requirements and enhancing its operational capabilities. The SDI and the PES College will collaborate on developing new products and processes, leveraging their combined expertise to address emerging technological needs and challenges.

The MoU is effective for a period of five years, during which both institutions will work together to achieve the outlined objectives and explore further avenues for cooperation.

“We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will create for our students and faculty. Collaborating with the Indian Air Force on R&D projects and custom training programmes will enrich our academic environment and provide our students with unparalleled learning experiences,” said K. S. Vijay Anand, President, P.E.T.

Air Vice Marshal K. N. Santosh, Commandant SDI, said, “Teaming with PESCE is aimed at academic-defence engineering R&D collaboration. Through this collaboration, SDI Air Force aims to provide an opportunity for interns to gain avionics software experience through hands-on projects, thereby facilitating students’ transition smoothly into high-demand roles. The MoU would aid SDI to design, engineer and develop new software products and processes to meet the demands of harnessing newer technology, and thereby enhance its own Op capability. This is in the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vision 2047.”