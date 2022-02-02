Beyond the usual

02 February 2022 15:31 IST

As new career options emerge, it is time to redefine what a “good career” is.

When it is time to choose one’s career, we come up against a mental block. A doctor’s child is expected to become a doctor. If a youngster is from a business family, he/she has to take over the reins. Many people are influenced by a career that they know about or have at least heard of. They might not know what a writer or a comedian or a designer does and so do not acknowledge such fields as prospective careers. The younger generation deserves to have multiple options to choose from and to follow their passions. But most parents have other ideas.

Transformation in sight

Today, however, the concept of work is changing and the pandemic has only hastened the process. New ideas and technology are changing the dynamics of multiple industries and this is giving rise to career options that people never dreamt off earlier. All we need is the courage to choose a path that hasn’t yet been explored.

Advertising

Advertising

Though industries and their demands are changing, the educational curriculum and systems are not keeping up. Most students don’t know what their skills are or how useful these are in their careers. A McKinsey study found 60% of graduates did not have the skills required for their industry. As industries grow, their expectations of skills increase. Education qualifications are important, but opportunities are varied for someone with a variety of skills.

Creative industries such as writing, designing, and marketing are coming to the forefront on the basis of growing demand. And online educational platforms provide students and young adults with opportunities that they have only dreamt of. They can use these platforms to explore a field that interests them and courses that teach them skills to get ahead. These are often taught by young professionals in the field, who can guide students about the benefits and risks of that career.

Increasing numbers

The entertainment industry in India is growing. Independent content creators, YouTubers, and stand-up comedians are increasing in number. The Design industry is reaching new heights. The tech industry’s growth has been exponential. Entrepreneurship is on a steady climb. The gig economy is growing. An army of freelancers are working independent of corporates. Many youngsters have jumped onto the start-up bandwagon to follow their dream.

With all these changes, we, as a society, need to change the definition of a “good career”. This must be broadened to include newer ideas and ventures. While the change may not be as fast as we would like it to be, the Passion Revolution is here to stay. And it’s worth fighting for.

The writer is CEO and Co-Founder of MyCaptain