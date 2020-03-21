Socialise on LinkedIn

21 March 2020 13:00 IST

I am pursuing my M.Tech in mechanical engineering. I am not able to decide on what to do next. Moreover, I am not too interested in the field. Please guide me. — Saurav Sharma

Dear Saurav,

Broadly put, there are four categories that you can choose from, post your M.Tech:

1. Doing research (PhD)

2. Working across a public or a private sector across any of the following industries: automobiles, oil exploration and refineries, machine tools, mining, heavy machineries, space exploration, electronics firms, and so on.

3. Teach at an engineering college

4. Start your own organisation

If none of these excite you, you should meet a professional career counsellor who can help you with your personality and aptitude profiling.

I am a serving officer in the Indian Navy based at Visakhapatnam. I am a Short Service Commissioned Executive officer who is about to complete my mandatory 10 years of service in the Indian Navy by next June. I am 31 years old and for the past six years, I have been serving onboard the Indian Navy warships as NBCD specialist, which basically deals with fire fighting, damage control and nuclear radiation safety onboard ships. It would be of great help if you could suggest future prospects for me, apart from the option of joining the Merchant Navy. Also, please suggest a competent career counsellor who can guide me. — Lt. Cdr Arjun Sreekumar

Dear Lt Cdr Arjun,

Being from the executive branch, you might be better off obtaining some management qualification and focus on Training and Development (T&D), Human Resources (HR) or Business Development.

Naval NBCD experience, though brilliant, unfortunately, has limited professional application in the civilian world. There are a number of ex-naval officers groups/ forums on LinkedIn. Get actively involved with that, as it will give you a fair idea about the career choices other executive branch officers have chosen and the discussions will be insightful.

With respect to a competent career counsellor, you will need to find one in your own city who you can consult face-to-face.

