Summer had begun and so had the exam fever for the undergraduates. The psychology professor had not yet completed the syllabus. We were dependent on his lectures because there was no prescribed text book. The professor announced four extra classes before the preparatory holidays. Everybody came with two divisions packed in a room meant for one, some sat while most stood. The college fans whirred slowly and the heat of 200 bodies packed like a box of boiled rice, made it nearly impossible to concentrate. Yet we sat listening to him because there was no option — no Internet, no videos.

Many college teachers are guilty of going slowly at the beginning of the academic year and then speeding when the semester is about to end. In principle, they have completed the syllabus. But, what about the students? Did they internalise the subject? No. The topics covered at the end are often the most difficult and important ones for which students need time to grasp, digest and apply. But where is the time for that? Teachers have their own problems. They get less than 180 days a year to complete the courses. Can we do something to overcome these challenges?

Possibilities

i. Define the objective of the target course and stick to it. The object will vary with the level of the students. For first-year students, the course could be an introductory one. Whether it is Logic or Chemistry, we need to tell them how these subjects will benefit them. In the second year, the course will be taught at a more advanced level; one can skip the introduction.

ii. Depending on their complexity, list the most important topics in a course and decide in advance whether we need one lecture or three out of a total 42 lectures per semester to cover them satisfactorily.

iii. List important concepts within a topic and teach only those. The rest can be ‘taught’ through discussions/problem-solving/applications/case studies. Today, most students own a smartphone. Videos can be accessed in class to give a graphic understanding of the topic. Raising thought-provoking questions and involving students in a meaningful discussion will further clarify concepts and ensure deeper student learning.

iv. Select and narrate anecdotes around the concepts. Students like to hear stories woven into the explanation as it increases their engagement with the subject and helps them learn better.

v. Often, teachers speak fast while teaching. Students may listen to them without grasping the concept. Speaking at an even pace — neither too slow nor too fast — and focusing on the most important concepts is the key to syllabus completion, the purpose of which is understanding. When students comprehend a topic, they begin to like it and will read beyond the lecture.

To sum up, plan for a realistic syllabus-coverage within the given timeframe. Focus on the most important, interesting and thought-provoking concepts. Teach them at an even pace to get optimum results.

The writer was former professor of English at IIT Bombay. vineykirpal@gmail.com