Future-ready skills

With an improvement in the economic situation, there has been an increase in hiring of freshers. The demand is likely to be driven primarily by the FinTech, IT, Automobile, E-commerce, and EdTech sectors. With many youngsters with similar qualifications waiting to enter the labour market, it is a good idea to look at what’s in currently.

Key roles

Digital Marketing: Content and digital marketing roles are increasingly becoming the cornerstone of modern-day marketing. Specifically, skills relating to channel planning, digital strategy, customer mapping, and data analytics will have more weight than others.

Market Research Analyst: To combat the constant changes in the market, the role of a research analyst is crucial. This bridges the gap between business and market requirements and plays a pivotal role in marketing function as well. Some of the key skills required include creating and using questionnaires, surveys, and polls, analysing and interpreting data, and conducing competitor analysis research and analysis.

Education Professionals: Graduates who wish to enter teaching-related professions have to learn many new skills that fit the modern era. Virtual education is the new norm and teaching and learning methods have changed dramatically. In order to succeed in this profession, graduates must adapt to new pedagogy, learn to teach through gamification, simulations, and visuals.

AI Roles: Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a crucial aspect of our lives, and AI-related roles will continue to be in demand, especially those with specialisations in Augmented Reality, Data Science, and Applied Machine Learning.

Data Engineering: The future of data engineering is dynamic and engineering students must be aware of and familiar with technologies like the newly upgraded Apache Airflow 2.0, is one of the most commonly used workflow management systems.

Ethical Hacking: Ethical hackers are in demand across sectors such as IT, finance, pharmaceutical, and healthcare. Also, any organisation that deals with vast quantities of data is likely to require this skill-set. Certifications have become increasingly popular, as this is a crucial aspect of data security and helps organisations prevent attacks and improve their overall digital security.

Python Developer: Python programming lies at the core of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and therefore it’s an important skill-set to possess.

Customer Service: Customer service skills are a crucial aspect, especially in the retail sector that experienced severe job losses. One way to stand out is to upgrade one’s listening skills, emotional intelligence, patience, and empathy.

Business Development: Business development is an important aspect of any organisation and one must possess high levels of creativity combined with great analytical skills. Upgrading negotiation and communication skills are also important as is building interpersonal relationships through out-of-the-box solutions.

Behavioural Skills

The pandemic has created a need for a whole new set of behavioural skills and HR leaders in India are banking on these to make the transition from survival to sustainability. Adapting to newer expectations, possessing great resilience and grit, and having a go-getter attitude will be key to stand out. Moreover, a clear positive attitude is also a direct reflection on behaviour.

The pandemic has highlighted and accelerated the need for technology adoption, and future job roles will continue to revolve around the same. Irrespective of the sector or job role, organisations will look for tech-savvy individuals with excellent communications skills. While the current scene presents a host of challenges for freshers, there are several opportunities as well.

The writer is Co-Founder & President, TeamLease EdTech