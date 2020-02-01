Skill enhancement matters

Online employment-oriented service providers have been failing at bridging various gaps at both the employers’ and the applicants’ level. A number of problems including unreliable endorsements of skills, failure to connect the right profiles to the organisations, and spamming, have made such applications appear unwelcoming. However, Youth4work, an online application for students and professionals, has navigated its path by emphasising on enhancing skills and building a good profile.

Profile building

The application is useful for college-goers, and has tie-ups with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and University Grants Commission (UGC). An eminent mastermind with a decade’s experience in the field, Rachit Jain, Founder, and CEO of Youth4work sheds more light.

Why is skill enhancement given emphasis?

Every year, a majority of the workforce released into the job market is mediocre and unskilled. Since these underachievers are not properly equipped to survive in an already diminishing job market, they face trouble finding the right jobs, and end up contributing to the worsening unemployment rate. Thus, the requirement has always been for skills.

How does Youth4work cater better to users’ needs?

We prepare the youth to identify and make the right career decisions for themselves. We have mock tests, practice and skill-based tests for all kinds of jobs, and our online portal measures the potential of each aspirant individually and suggests where improvements can be made. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) model on which the website works allows us to evaluate user performances in the most optimal manner and this, in turn, helps us to cater to them even better.

What are the practice tests that are available?

There are more than 5,000 online ‘ytests’ (mock tests for practice) and more than 800 prep tests (preparation tests for the purpose of clearing competitive government/private exams such as SSC, CAT, and so on). Each test is unique and the AI algorithms decide how hard or easy the next question in the test should be.

How are the tests conducted?

Once the test starts, all other screens become inaccessible, other than the test screen itself; so, one cannot take Google’s help. Each question of the online mock test has a time limit attached to it depending upon the difficulty level. It is so to bring efficiency in answering.

How long does the process of connecting youngsters to an organisation take?

It happens within hours, depending upon what sort of opportunities are being sought by the youth. Scores are calculated immediately after the test ends and ‘yrank’ is generated based on the individual’s performance. More than 33,000 recruiters refer to the rank board.