Six mistakes to avoid when choosing your major for college

Do I choose Economics because it is competitive and therefore it must be worth it? Or Media Studies because I love expressing myself on blogs and social media posts? Or is Computer Science the order of the day?

The major you choose impacts not only your college performance, but also your prospects and earning potential for your first job — and even your options for your postgrad degree. Here are six mistakes to avoid when choosing a college major:

Foundation-year explorations: Liberal Arts education in India offers the promise of exploring more than one major in your first year and choosing your specialisation only in the second year. However, this demands a careful selection of the pre-requisites for each major in your first and second year. For courses like Economics and Computer Science, your performance in the pre-requisite courses in the first year may also matter, making it important for you to have shortlisted at least two or three options when you join college, so that you choose relevant courses to explore during your foundation year.

Research on long-term career prospects: Imagine a high-school art enthusiast who decides on a journalism major without researching long-term prospects. After college, she enjoys working as a news reporter but later realises successful reporters and TV anchors often take 10-15 years to establish themselves and be compensated at top industry levels. Had she researched more, she’d have known about the competitive nature of the industry and income variability among professionals. Talking to professionals in your chosen field, shadowing them and doing internships gives you a view of the work environment and earning prospects, helping you align your major with your long-term career goals.

Ignoring interests and passions: Ever wondered why there’s a long line for one specialist doctor in a hospital while another in the same hospital isn’t in high demand? Success often depends on your ability to go beyond the call of duty and do extraordinary work in your field. It is always easier to do this when you love the work you do on a daily basis. Choosing a major based solely on expected job prospects or family expectations, rather than your own interests and passions, can lead to dissatisfaction and burnout. While it is crucial to consider future employability, it is equally important to select a major that genuinely excites you and aligns with your interests.

Soft or transferable skills: No matter what your major, investing in critical thinking, problem-solving, communication, and teamwork skills can significantly enhance your employability. So look into minor courses, workshops and clubs that can help you test and build these skills.

Open to change: As a tech-loving high schooler, you may quickly pick Computer Science in college to save time and money. After a few semesters, you wish you had chosen game development or interaction design to showcase your artistic abilities. Most universities will offer transition paths into related and often unrelated fields. It is best to explore more than one option during your foundation year. Be open to change in your first two years and take time to explore options, talk to advisors and counsellors, seek advice from senior students and consider your academic strengths and weaknesses before opting for and committing to a major.

Internships and experiential learning: As a high-school student aspiring to be a wildlife biologist due to your love for animals and the environment, you choose a Biology major in college. Unfortunately, you focus solely on classroom studies, neglecting internships and hands-on research. After graduation, you face difficulties securing positions due to job listings requiring practical field experience. Your lack of relevant internships puts you at a disadvantage compared to candidates with practical skills. Hands-on experience during college greatly influences job prospects. Theory-based coursework is essential, but practical experience gained through internships, co-op programmes, or part-time jobs are also essential.

If you are in Class 12 or the first year in college, be exploratory but not clueless. Be open to new possibilities but thorough in your research. See that you are aligned with your interests and future job opportunities. Most importantly, build interdisciplinary and transferable skills that are relevant in a fast-changing career landscape!

With inputs from Anjana Anand

The writer is Founder and CEO, Inomi Learning, a Gurugram-based career and college guidance firm. info@inomi.in

