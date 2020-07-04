Simply observe

04 July 2020 20:08 IST

When we learn to listen and see beyond the curtain of our thoughts, our perception becomes neutral and non-judgmental

In the last article of a three-part series, I continue to expand on how ‘art,’ in the broader sense, can reorient and refresh our attentional skills. Just as art historian Professor Jennifer Roberts argues that looking and seeing are not tantamount, artist and writer Jenny Odell illustrates that hearing and listening are not equivalent.

In her thought-provoking book, How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy, Odell describes a symphony piece, by composer John Cage, where a solo pianist plays nothing for around four minutes. Though this might seem like a ‘stunt, where the audience just listened to “ambient sound” of coughs, suppressed laughs, hushed whispers and creaking chairs, Odell was moved by the impact the short piece had on her perception.

As she walked home that night, she “heard every sound with a new clarity”. Humdrum sounds of people and vehicles moving and the wind assumed new significance, as she had barely noticed these quotidian sounds earlier though she had walked this route a number of times after concerts. Odell confesses that witnessing the John Cage piece had “remapped” her attention to “to include sound beyond melodic music.” When our attention thus shifts, our perception of ‘reality’ is also altered.

Being present

Odell’s experience stands in stark contrast to an experiment described by psychologist Ellen Winner in her book, How Art Works. The renowned violin virtuoso Joshua Bell, who attracts packed audiences to his concerts, decided to perform in a Washington D.C. subway station. Like most street musicians, he laid out a hat to collect change from passers-by. Despite his obvious talent, most people failed to recognise that an esteemed artist was playing in their midst. People were so preoccupied by their daily routines that they didn’t notice the music that they would otherwise have paid money to listen to. Thus, we often rely on contextual cues to decide how to direct our attention. Perhaps, if we are more present in the moment, we will actually imbibe more than we normally process.

Odell also refers to the technique of Deep Listening advocated by Pauline Oliveros, another musician and composer, who defines it as “listening in every possible way to every thing possible.” By engaging in this practice, a person develops a “heightened sense of receptivity” that runs counter to how we are typically acculturated to process the world. Instead of reacting to events, wherein we rush to “analyse and judge”, Deep Listening coaxes us “to simply observe”.

Observing without judging may not be easy at first, as we are so accustomed to imposing our thoughts, ideas, assumptions, opinions and beliefs on practically every encounter we have with the external world. So much so that we don’t even realise that we perceive ‘reality’ through a clouded lens. Activities like Deep Listening and sustained gazing coax us to listen and see through and beyond the curtain of our thoughts. If we persist in these exercises, we may start to observe simply ‘what is’ in a neutral, non-partisan, non-judgemental way. Isn’t that an invaluable skill in any field of knowledge?

