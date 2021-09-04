Let’s get down to business

04 September 2021 19:07 IST

Simple steps that can help learn more about the stock market and performance

Fundamental analysis is a holistic approach to studying a business and assess stock performance. This requires basic skills in accounting, financial analysis, and valuation. Several free online resources such as Investopedia, Khan Academy and Zerodha varsity make it easy to understand the language of the stock market and also provide essential grounding in accountancy and financial analysis.

What you can do

For those interested in understanding the stock markets, there are four steps that analysts repeat. The first is learning to read real financial statements, which can be done by tracking listed companies. Select up to five companies based on your background knowledge. For instance, you could target companies from your parents’ work industry or just based on food and personal care product that you like and use. These companies report quarterly and annual accounting statements on their websites. You may also use free data from sites like moneycontrol.com. Start by observing Quarter-on-Quarter and Year-on-Year growth trends in sales revenue, gross margins, profits, EPS and cash flows. Examine these for at least five years and 4-8 quarterly periods. Whenever companies that show evidence of materially accelerating revenues and margins, their stock price moves up and such companies are potential investment target.

The next step is to make forward projections. You have already noted the past growth and margin ratios. First, forward estimates will come from applying most recent accelerating trend in sales and margins to a forward 12-month period. For example, if trailing profit after tax (PAT) growth is 20% and the outlook is positive, then, you may start with making the same growth assumption for the next 12- 24 month period. A simple online search will provide analyst reports and views on future outlook that will give you an idea of his projections and the reason for that. If both point to better financial performance in the future, you have identified a good investment target. Try to track at least five companies to learn this forward estimation skill.

The penultimate step is to develop stock awareness. If you have identified strong financial performance, note down how stock prices move before and after strong quarterly earning reports in past periods. Follow news on the company and CEO interviews, and observe the immediate impact on prices changes. The BSE announcement page will provide news and announcements for the companies that will help you develop observational skills on what makes the price move up.

Finally, valuation is best explained by market price behaviour. From reading analyst reports and news articles, you will be able to identify how forward valuation multiples like price to earnings, and price to book multiples are assigned based on growth rates and return ratios. Each time your estimate is validated by future events, you will be adding confidence in your investing journey.

These skills can be built within three-to-six months by systematically tracking and analysing listed company financial, business and market data. You don’t need to be a CA or MBA to develop them.

