Showcase your skills

I am in Class 10 and in a dilemma about what to pursue in the future. I am weak in Maths and Science, even though I go for tuition. English, Social Science, and Computers are the subjects I do very well in and I find them fun and easy to understand. I am also interested in and attracted to subjects like Political Science and History. Is it okay if I take law and then try for UPSC or work as a corporate lawyer? Or should I look at a related to computer applications? Unnati Gautam

Dear Unnati,

It is great that you are so self-aware. It is important that you choose a career that aligns with your core interests and strengths. The career paths for Law/UPSC and Computer Applications are very different. Computer Application offers career opportunities in fields like software development, programming, web design, data analysis, and cybersecurity, among others, while pursuing Law will offer you choices including corporate, civil, and family law, and also taking the UPSC exam. Speak to people in both fields and research different courses and jobs that fuel your passion to clearly understand the opportunities and the challenges that lie in each to make an eventual choice.

I have completed my Master’s in Mass Communication and I want a career as a researcher and writer. Where do I start? Alisha

Dear Alisha,

This is a long road but one that is highly satisfying. Shortlist your research interest: topics and areas that fascinate you. Start working on and upgrading your existing research skills. Find opportunities to showcase your writing skills and seek feedback from mentors and peers on a variety of topics and themes. Look out for job opportunities in academic institutions, research organisations, publishing companies, and media homes. Consider starting out on your own to build your own blog, page, portfolio, and credentials as a researcher and a writer. Finally, network and collaborate with researchers and other writers from your shortlisted field that can help you connect to specific research group needs and gaps, and provide different topics, conferences, and event opportunities to help you expand your current knowledge base.

I have done my PG in Botany (Hons) from Delhi University. I am not interested in teaching or research but want to pursue something related to my degree. What are my options? Mandeep

Dear Mandeep,

There are several opportunities with a PG in Botany beyond teaching and research. What would you like to pursue? Some options are being an Environmental Consultant, where you will be required to help with environmental impact assessments, sustainable practices or site remediation, or even identifying plant species and their ecological roles. Or consider being an Agricultural Officer, dealing with farming, horticulture, or forestry via a government job or private hiring, a Landscape Architect, a Botanical Illustrator working on scientific journals books, and other publications, or joining a Pharma company that manufactures and sells botanical-based medicines.

I am doing B.Sc. Biotechnology along with Chemistry and Zoology but am interested in Forensic Science. Can I do an M.Sc. in Forensics? What are my other options? Geethanjali

Dear Geethanjali,

You can pursue an M.Sc. in Forensic Sciences after your current course. In fact, with a background in Biotechnology and Chemistry, you will have an added advantage for the M.Sc. in Forensic Sciences programme. Your other options could be a Master’s in Biotechnology (Genetic Engineering, Cell Biology, Biochemistry, Microbiology) that can open career opportunities in Biotech and Pharma companies; a Master’s in Pharmacology (Drug Discovery, Drug Development, Clinical Trials) across the pharma industry; Master’s in Environmental Science (Environmental Management, Conservation Biology, and Environmental Policy); Master’s in Public Health (specialisation in areas like Epidemiology, Healthy Policy, Health Promotion) with career opportunities in government agencies and non-profit organisations that deal with public health issues. These are only a few examples of the many courses possible but it is essential to research different options, consider your interests, and determine which path aligns best with your goals and values.