Showcase your abilities

I am in the final year of an MBA in the Concentration of Human Resource and Finance. I want to join the Finance field. What other certifications should I take? What skills will I need? Saba

Dear Saba,

Certifications to consider are Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Financial Risk Management (FRM), Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Financial Modelling Certification (e.g., FMVA) and Certified Treasury Professional (CTP). Focus on developing specific skills like financial analysis, investment and portfolio management, risk management, corporate finance and quantitative skills in using financial tools and software for data analysis. Build professional relationships through networking events, conferences, and online platforms to explore job opportunities and stay updated with industry trends. Highlight the transferable skills from your HR and Finance background that are relevant and essential to the finance role, such as analytical thinking, problem-solving, and understanding organisational dynamics.

After my B.E., I worked in data visualisation at a market research company. I quit to take government exams but have not made any progress in four years. How do I explain the gap if I want to rejoin in data visualisation? Ashok

Dear Ashok,

Be transparent about your career journey during interviews. Explain that you took a break to pursue government exams and highlight your commitment to personal and professional growth. Emphasise the skills and experience gained during your previous role in data visualisation. Discuss and showcase projects you worked on, tools you used and outcomes achieved. Mention courses, certifications, or self-study that you pursued during the gap period to update your skills. Build and update your portfolio with recent projects or case studies demonstrating your proficiency. Include visual examples of your work and describe the insights derived. Frame the gap as a period of reflection and preparation for your career goals. Discuss how your experience has reinforced your passion for data visualisation and readiness to re-enter the field. Update your knowledge and skills in data visualisation tools and techniques. Take online courses, participate in workshops, or work on personal projects to showcase your abilities. Reconnect with professionals in the field through LinkedIn, industry events, and local meetups, as networking can lead to job opportunities and provide insights into current trends.

I completed Class 12 (Biology with Maths) with good marks. But I am not interested in Engineering or Medicine. I want to be an IPS officer. Is it true that a degree in Economics or History will help? Are these tough subjects for Science students? Akshay

Dear Akshay,

Transitioning to the Humanities from a Science background is feasible with dedication and interest. Both Economics and History are suitable choices for your undergraduate degree and can help you with your dream of joining the IPS. Economics provides insights into economic policies, governance, and public administration, which are crucial for the civil services. It will also improve your analytical and problem-solving abilities, which are valuable in decision-making and policy formulation.

History, on the other hand, offers perspectives on governance, political systems, and historical precedents that influence modern-day administration and policy-making. It helps develop critical thinking, research skills, and the ability to analyse complex historical events and their implications.

Choose the subject that aligns with your interests and strengths, and dedicate yourself to thorough preparation for the UPSC Civil Services Exam. Stay committed with consistent study habits, practise writing essays, and solve previous years’ papers to gauge your preparation level. Develop skills in current affairs, logical reasoning, and communication.

I have a PG degree in Maths and am doing my B.Ed. More than teaching, I am interested in policy-making and governance. How can I find a job in these sectors? Abhishek

Dear Abhishek,

Consider further education and pursue additional courses or certifications in public policy, governance, public administration, or related fields to enhance your knowledge and credentials. Look for internships or fellowships in government departments, research institutions, or NGOs that focus on policy issues. Develop skills in policy analysis, including understanding policy frameworks, evaluating policy effectiveness, and proposing policy recommendations. Research the qualifications and skills required for roles in policy-making and governance. Typically, these positions may require expertise in areas such as public policy, administration, economics, law, or social sciences. Connect with professionals working in government agencies, think tanks, research organisations, and NGOs involved in policy research and advocacy. Attend seminars, workshops, and conferences related to public policy and governance to expand your network. Stay updated with current affairs, policy developments, and emerging trends in governance through newspapers, journals, and online platforms. Strengthen your communication skills, both written and verbal, to effectively articulate policy recommendations and engage with stakeholders. Consider preparing for competitive exams conducted by government bodies for roles in civil services, policy analysis, or administrative services.