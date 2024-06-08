Should you do an MBA immediately after graduation or opt to work first?

The crucial decision to pursue an MBA immediately after graduation or work for a few years first is a common dilemma for students. Both options have their advantages and disadvantages, and the final decision depends on different interlinked factors such as individual aspirations and career goals, the diverse networking opportunities, the opportunity for the overall development of various skills, and the critical commitments of cost and time.

Pursuing an MBA immediately after graduation can be appropriate and relevant for those who envisage starting their business with the acquired knowledge and skills. It offers an opportunity to concentrate on their business education without the distraction of work ad helps build a strong foundation. Further, fresh graduates may have more clarity on their life and career goals and can tailor their choice of programme to align with their dreams and aspirations.

However, there are quite a few MBA programmes across the globe that prefer applicants with relevant work experience. This is based on the understanding that the experience can enhance the learning by giving them pertinent and valuable insights and also help them apply the different practical skills that are not always taught in the classroom.

Building work experience allows students to add to their practical experience in their chosen domain, open up opportunities to enhance their professional networks, and facilitate a higher salary. Additionally, students may have a much clearer understanding and appreciation of their career goals and can choose an appropriate programme to fulfill their life interests and career aspirations.

Pros and cons

Joining an MBA programme immediately after graduation makes it is easier to switch tracks and enter a completely new field. It can also help build a strong foundation in different disciplines, and give students a much better idea of their life and career goals. However, the flip side is that students may not know what they want to focus on and lack practical business and/or industry experience. Also, they may need to bear the costs without employer support or financial assistance.

Working for a few years before pursuing an MBA can help students gain practical experience and develop a professional network. Also such students may have more focus and clarity about their careers, allowing them to opt for a programme that aligns with their aspirations. On the other hand is the issue of balancing the work schedule with an academic one and whether they will get assistance from the employer.

Executive MBA

An Executive MBA (EMBA) by default is designed for working and career professionals who look forward to climbing the corporate ladder faster. This allows students to apply the concepts learnt in class in their work environment immediately. Globally, EMBA programmes offer greater flexibility and part-time options like weekend classes and schedules that accommodate their busy lifestyles. Many EMBA programmes are also offered online, providing the students with myriad learning options and choices. While the curriculum and degree earned are similar to the regular MBA, the design, delivery and structure differ to meet the needs of working professionals.

It is essential to compare and contrast the various individual factors before one decides whether to opt for an MBA immediately after graduation or to work for a few years. Additionally, analysing and studying the differences between a part-time Executive MBA and a regular full-time MBA can help them choose the programme that best aligns with their needs, propensity to invest and their lifestyle.

The writer is CEO and Head, SP Jain School of Global Management, Dubai.

