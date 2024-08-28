Many wonder how a high-profile statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2023 at the Rajkot Fort could collapse on a windy day during the monsoon. They ask how this could happen in a country with rich traditional knowledge and metal craftsmanship going back to thousands of years as well as strong contemporary knowledge on metallurgy and structural safety. Media reports that talk about rust in the statue quote critical leaders of the opposition asking how forts from the time of Shivaji and earlier could still be standing and a metal statue could not for a few months.

A case has been registered against the contractor responsible for the statue. A craftsman has been charged too.

Reacting to the reports, a material science professor at a prestigious institution opines that two issues could have led to the collapse: (a) poor design of the scaffolding, the internal skeletal structure that held the statue up; and (b) use of inappropriate and less strong materials for the scaffolding.

“Given that the scaffolding either broke, failed or fractured at the ‘shin’ of the statue, it could be that the ‘tibia’ bones of the structure were too thin or were made of bad and cheap material,” says the professor, who did not wish to be identified, and adds that a skilled artist can weigh in.

Craftsman’s take

The internal structure of the statue also caught the attention of a traditional craftsman. Looking at the photographs of the fallen statue of the Maratha leader, Srikanda Sthapathy of Chennai says it was a hollow one, as such tall statues need to be, so their weight is manageable.

In such statues, different body parts are typically cast separately and later welded together. A metal structure inside made of angles and joints holds the entire statue together like the human skeleton, says the craftsman.

“The Shivaji statue is a 37-foot statue. The shell should not be too thin. The L-angles inside should be of good quality with sufficient strength and the joints need to be strong too,” says Sthapathy, who comes from a long line of metal craftsmen.

Traditional craft

Sthapathy traces his genealogy to nearly a thousand years and says his ancestors were involved in the construction of the famous Big Temple in Thanjavur. His traditional craft is the lost wax method of casting and crafting temple idols. In this, a sand mould is made around a wax model of the idol. The wax melts away and metal is poured inside. This practice has been perfected over millennia and is the method for making Chola-style bronzes.

Recently, Sthapathy and his team crafted a 28-foot Nataraja for installation at the G20 summit in Goa. It was mostly a hollow idol made from a single casting and weighed 19 tonnes. It was made in the traditional lost wax method.

The dancing Nataraja had to be balanced on one leg, so the G20 statue had a solid leg all the way up to the knee, informs Sthapathy.

“For such a tall statue as the one of Shivaji, they should have had solid legs up above the shin to support the weight,” he says, explaining that balancing by adding counterweights and having a “maiyya suthiram,” or core formula, would have made the statue last hundreds of years.

Sthapathy talks about how metalworking happens across India. He talks about the north Indian practice of making very tall metal statues with thin hollow shells and a strong internal structure supporting the statue.

He talks about the method of making secular metal statues, besides temple idols. He calls them natural statues. He and his team made a 9-foot statue of Tamil film actor Sivaji Ganesan that was installed in Tiruchi. In it, body parts were cast separately and welded together later. Along the beach in Chennai, many metal statues stand intact, braving cyclonic storms and strong winds.

Though having grown up in a family of sculptors, Sthapathy also took formal training at the College of Architecture and Sculpture at Mamallapuram, near Chennai. The college, established by Ganapathy Sthapathy, brought traditional knowledge into the modern education system.

Srikanda Sthapathy has taken many related courses and attends upskilling programmes, such as on carbon dioxide casting. “Our core competence is the lost wax method of single casting,” he says.

He talks about body measurements, symmetries and how each part syncs with the other. His technique uses coconut tree reeds for measurements. “If you give me the exact measurements of your thumb, I can order a full shirt for you from the tailor,” says Sthapathy.

