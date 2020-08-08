Shape your career

Are you uncertain about a career option? Do you lack the freedom to choose a subject that you want to pursue? Do you feel low on self-confidence? A Q&A column to assuage your doubts

I graduated last year [Physics (Hons)] from Delhi University. Should I pursue competitive bank exams or pursue a B.Ed and become a teacher? — Anupama Kumari

Dear Anupama,

I wouldn’t know what makes your heart happy and joyful. Work on a cost benefit analysis (CBA) and list out the pros and cons of doing the competitive exams and life thereafter, and pursuing B.Ed and being a teacher. You will have the answer when you do that. Best wishes.

I have completed B.B.A and am currently pursuing a MBA in Finance from a college, where the placement is not good. So, I have decided to prepare for SBI PO, but I am unable to concentrate properly. Please help — Priyanka Babar

Dear Priyanka,

Please don’t set yourself up for failure. Landing a good job that pays you a great salary should be a motivator to prep well and crack these exams. If not, look for greener options beyond campus placement. This should not burn you out but actually light the fire in your belly to make it happen. Please prepare for the exams diligently and give it your best shot. Also, make sure you work on your CV and apply to the companies that you would like to work for. Institution names do add credentials to an interview call, but so does a good CV, a confident, passionate candidate, and someone who has great subject knowledge. All the best.

I am a first-year Mechanical Engineering student but want to become an IAS officer. What should I do? — M. Nandhakumar

Dear Nandhakumar,

Start making time to study and prepare seriously. Time management and discipline are key. But this should not impact your current course deliverables; so stay grounded and balanced in that sense with focus, commitment and determination. Discipline, with a timely routine, will greatly help. Create a realistic time-table. Work on short, practical, accomplishable targets. Divide and organise the study material. Try to put in at least one to two hours every day. Have an organised study time and know when you are close to a burn out. Take frequent (small) breaks and don’t make the next four years all about academics alone. Enjoy this phase also, these are the best years of your life. So, stay motivated and may the best happen. If you see yourself slipping, ask for help. Best wishes .

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. She has worked extensively with students and young adults across a range of issues.