Shankar Mahadevan Academy introduces Hindustani music course for CBSE students

Updated - September 13, 2024 06:29 pm IST

ANI

Shankar Mahadevan, performing at VIT Vellore campus on Thursday. | Photo : Venkatachalapathy C/The Hindu

Shankar Mahadevan Academy (SMA) was started 14 years ago by Sridhar Ranganathan along with Padma Shri Shankar Mahadevan. The academy's mission is to make learning of music easy, accessible and exciting to people worldwide.

With a team of experts trained in Carnatic and Hindustani music, the academy continues to teach music to over 45,000 students in 92 countries across the globe.

CBSE offers Hindustani music courses for students from Class 9th-12th. There is often a dearth of skilled teachers for this subject. SMA has introduced a new course specifically designed for CBSE students.

This course offers an introduction to Hindustani Classical Music, tailored to prepare students from Class 9th to 12th for their CBSE exams. The curriculum encompasses both theoretical and practical components, covering essential aspects such as raga, tala, and swara, as well as vocal training.

To be eligible for this course, students must have selected Hindustani classical vocals as their subject in their school curriculum. The course structure includes 12 online classes, delivered over six weeks, with two classes per week. This format provides a rigorous learning schedule and includes written and viva assessments.

This initiative allows students to select music as a subject for their final exams, marking a significant milestone in integrating music education into mainstream academics.

