Seven top job search strategies

While job searches can be challenging, they can also be an opportunity to showcase your skills and qualifications. But you need effective strategies and also be aware of trends in the job market to find roles that align with your aspirations.

With the proliferation of digital platforms, the way one searches for jobs has changed significantly. What is required is a goal-oriented approach that provides direction, motivation, and clarity, allowing you to target ideal positions, track progress, and adjust strategies. Here are a few tips to help you stand out from the crowd.

Optimise the process: Channel your search towards job positions and companies that inspire you and prioritise quality over quantity! Focus on roles that excite you and companies that align with your values and career goals. To achieve this, use specialised platforms that can provide more targeted opportunities and allow you to connect with decision-makers directly.

Showcase transferable skills: Employers seek candidates who can adapt to different roles. Highlighting transferable skills can demonstrate your versatility and potential to excel in a variety of roles. Some examples are effective communication, adaptability, problem-solving abilities, and attention to detail.

Leverage your network: According to a LinkedIn article, 85% of all job vacancies are filled through networking. This involves building and nurturing relationships with people who can offer valuable insights, advice, and support. They could be potential decision-makers and professionals who work in industries that align with your interests. This also helps open doors to hidden job opportunities that may not be advertised through traditional job search methods. The benefits of networking can also help individuals develop their professional skills, stay up-to-date with industry trends, and broaden their perspectives.

Upskill: Employers are on a constant lookout for candidates who keep up with the latest industry trends and are motivated to enhance their skills over time. Invest time in developing sought-after skills to stand out from the competition through certifications. Choose a well-structured course that not only imparts valuable knowledge but also validates your skills from the comfort of your home.

Have a well-defined plan: Establish a realistic timeline and set achievable goals. Set a goal to reach out to two people daily, apply for 10 jobs weekly, and attend at least one networking event per month. Keep a record of your job search activities, such as companies applied to, interviews scheduled, people contacted, and recruiters to follow up with tomonitor your progress and make necessary adjustments.

Harness the power of online forums: Online forums, such as Quora and Reddit, present a unique opportunity to connect with professionals in your field of interest. By actively engaging with these communities, you can expand your knowledge, stay updated with industry trends, and increase your chances of finding job opportunities.

Follow up with recruiters: While showcasing specialised knowledge in your field can serve you well during the interview process, the real hustle begins after that. Following up with recruiters after an interview can demonstrate your interest in the position. Start by sending a polite follow-up email after an interview expressing your gratitude for the opportunity, briefly summarising your qualifications, and reiterating your enthusiasm for the role. If you don’t get a response, follow up with another email after two or three days. When following up, remain polite, professional, and courteous.

The modern job market is highly competitive; therefore, you need to stay ahead of the curve to secure your dream job.

The writer is the founder and CEO of Internshala.com