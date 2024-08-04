Seven must-have skills for a student of Culinary Arts

In the realm of Culinary Arts, a strong foundation in certain essential skills are necessary to thrive in the dynamic world of gastronomy. Aspiring chefs must cultivate the following skills to be successful.

Foundational skills: Once you have the basic knowledge, you do not need the crutches of recipe to produce a dish. Foundational skills are the core of culinary education and give the confidence to cook any cuisine and produce a reasonably good outcome. Culinary schools should prioritise comprehensive instruction in knife handling, cooking techniques, flavour balancing, and food safety protocols. Hands-on training and immersive learning experiences will help students develop a solid understanding of the fundamental principles that underpin culinary craftsmanship.

Cutting techniques: Precision and efficiency in culinary preparations involve skills with knives. Apart from cutting techniques such as mincing for finely chopped aromatics, dicing for uniform cubes, and julienne for matchstick-like strips, there are additional skills such as chiffonading leafy greens, batonnet for rectangular sticks, and brunoise for tiny cubes. Decorative cuts like tourne enhance presentation, while filleting ensures precise portions of fish or meat. Slicing techniques yield even portions for proteins and attractive arrangements of fruits and vegetables to execute intricate culinary creations and elevate the quality and presentation of their dishes. Practical exercises and guided practice sessions enable students to hone their knife skills under the guidance of experienced instructors.

Cooking methods: To get the best out of an ingredient and to ensure sustainable cooking practices, culinary schools should expose students to a range of techniques such as grilling, sautéing, braising, and more through hands-on cooking labs and demonstrations. Practical application of different cooking methods will help them how heat transforms ingredients and influences flavour, texture, and aroma.

Flavour balancing: Seasoning and flavour balancing is an important part of culinary creativity. Through guided tastings, sensory workshops, and flavour profiling exercises, students learn to discern and manipulate flavour profiles to achieve optimal taste harmony in their creations. By encouraging experimentation and palate development, schools can nurture students’ ability to create dishes that delight and satisfy.

Food safety and handling: Food safety is non-negotiable and culinary schools must instill best practices from day one. From farm to fork, each stakeholder has to keep the principles of food safety and hygiene in mind. Schools should provide rigorous training in food handling, safety, and sanitation protocols, emphasising the importance of hygiene, prevention of cross-contamination, and proper storage techniques. Practical assessments and simulations allow students to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios, ensuring they graduate with the skills and habits necessary to maintain a safe and sanitary kitchen environment.

Ingredient selection: “We are what we eat”. Hence the approach to ingredient selection, sourcing, and culinary creativity is vital. Students should be exposed to a diverse range of ingredients, emphasising seasonality, quality, and sustainability. Through culinary research projects, menu development exercises, and industry collaborations, students can be encouraged to explore innovative flavour combinations, techniques, and presentation styles that showcase their vision.

Plating and presentation: The art of plating is a hallmark of culinary excellence, and schools should provide instruction in aesthetic principles and techniques. Workshops, demonstrations, and hands-on practice sessions on the principles of colour theory, texture contrast, and composition, students will learn to create dishes that not only taste exceptional but also captivate the senses.

The writer is the Academic Director Le Cordon Bleu Gurugram, India

