All you need to know about a career in law

Armed in the art of ‘circumvention of the law’ through in-depth knowledge and experience, a lawyer has the ability to earn respect and moolah, equally. Law, as a profession, has always been in demand, and with the growing awareness among the public, the demand is expected to grow exponentially. It has gained more importance in the increasing regulatory role being undertaken by the government. Held in high esteem, lawyers enjoy a trust factor with people who rely on them completely, when all doors to getting justice seem to fail.

Apart from advising clients on legal rights, lawyers plan a course of action for them that can help them get justice as fast as possible. People seek their help in preparing legal documents such as contracts, wills and negotiations. The best part about the profession is that one’s academic excellence does not mean anything, but the competency gained through experience is the mainstay towards success.

The field is vast as there are a myriad legal matters, and one can specialise in any particular or multiple fields. Some of the fields are civil law, corporate law, taxation law, labour law, criminal law, international law, constitutional law, patent law, family law, and so on.

How to get there

One can opt for a five-year course after class XII or a three-year course after graduation. However, people looking to opt for Law as a career now increasingly prefer the former, while the latter is chosen by professionals who want to get an additional degree. The LLB course is regulated by the Bar Council of India. Specialisations are done at the master’s, M.Phil or PhD stage and pursued by those who are interested in academics.

Entrance exams and institutes

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a well-known exam, while institutes such as Symbiosis Society Law College and Amity Law School, among others, conduct individual entrance exams. NLSIU (Bengaluru), NALSAR (Hyderabad), NLIU (Bhopal), NUJS (Kolkata), NLU (Jodhpur), HNLU (Raipur), GNLU (Gandhinagar), Faculty of Law (Delhi University), Symbiosis Society’s Law College (Pune), ILS Law College (Pune), Government Law College (Mumbai), Faculty of Law, Banaras Hindu University, are among the country’s renowned institutes.

Pros and cons

One positive aspect of the profession is that it gives people an opportunity to work on various legal issues. It brings with it, job security, especially when you are working for an institution or a corporate lawyer. It is a rewarding job as it provides good perks and also helps one to earn the respect of clients/society. One will never get bored as one has to work on different cases every time and this brings different challenges to keep the boredom at bay. The other side is that a lawyer might end up making many enemies, especially in the cases related to crime. Over time, it becomes demanding as one has to work on multiple cases; with fame comes long working hours and tight deadlines.

Employment opportunities

If the degree is from a prestigious college, then, the campus placement can help get a salary of ₹50,000 to ₹ 60,000 per month. In general, the remuneration depends on work experience, and with good knowledge there is no limit to the earnings.

Opportunities are limitless. One can assist a senior lawyer to gain experience before starting his/her own practice, or work with corporate firms. If one clears the exams conducted by Public Service Commissions, the doors to becoming a judge opens up. Experienced professionals can become solicitor general, a public prosecutor, offer services to government departments and ministries, serve in the Army as judge advocate general, or become a legal adviser to various organisations. Legal Process Outsourcing recruit law graduates for their processes dealing with the U.S. or the U.K. laws. Other attractive options are teaching, working with NGOs, and a reporter for newspapers and television channels.

The writer is advocate, Supreme Court of India.