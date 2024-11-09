Set daily targets

I have completed my B.Tech. CSE and have joined coaching for UPSC. But I procrastinate a lot and am unable study for long hours. Please help. Lisey

Dear Lisey,

It is common to struggle with procrastination and focus, especially when preparing for something as demanding as the UPSC exam. Set clear, achievable goals and break them into daily targets. This will make the portions less overwhelming and give you a sense of accomplishment. Identify and prioritise the most important or difficult subjects and cover them first. Create a schedule with short breaks after every 45-60 minutes of study to prevent burnout. Minimise distractions and put your phone away. Organise your study space and keep the area clean and clutter-free. Visualise your success and stay motivated by working on a vision board of why you want to crack the UPSC. Once you complete the set portions, reward yourself. Address mental blocks and engage in relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to manage stress and anxiety. If you feel overwhelmed, talk to a mentor, coach, or friend or seek professional help. Be willing to adjust your schedule and techniques as needed. Finally, incorporate physical exercise into your daily routine to boost your energy levels and improve concentration. Eat healthy and ensure a good night’s rest.

I am doing B.A. (Hons) Sociology and am a UPSC aspirant. I don’t have any extracurricular activities. What should I join to improve my profile? Also, what are my career options after the degree? Jyothi Lakshmi

Dear Jyothi Lakshmi,

To enhance your profile, join debating or public speaking clubs, volunteer and engage in social service, participate in Model United Nations (MUN) or youth parliaments, cultural or literary societies, start blogging and writing, or intern with NGOs, think tanks or research organisations. Career after graduation could include roles in civil and defence services, academia and research, social work, human resources, market research, social welfare and community services.

I have a B.Sc. and B.Ed. and am wondering whether to pursue teaching positions in schools or work with NGOs. Which of these is more viable? Are there any other career options? Sweety

Dear Sweety,

Your decision depends on your interests, skills, career goals and what you enjoy. Teaching in a school is a stable career that will offer regular hours and an opportunity to make a significant impact on students’ lives. With your B.Ed., you will have opportunities to advance into administrative roles or specialised teaching positions. Many schools also provide training and professional development opportunities. Working with NGOs allows you to address social issues, contribute to community development, and work on meaningful projects across various roles like programme management, community outreach, advocacy, and research. The work can be more dynamic and varied compared to traditional teaching roles. Volunteer or intern with NGOs to understand the sector. Other options could include educational consultancy, corporate training, community development, social work, educational research, higher education and so on.

I have completed B.Tech. CSE but have no interest in coding. I wonder whether I should look for a job in the banking or trading fields but it feels like I have wasted four years on my degree. I am confused and unable to understand myself. Maria R.

Dear Maria,

I understand that you are feeling uncertain about your career path, as your current interests don’t align with your degree. Seek guidance from a career counsellor who can provide personalised advice based on your skills and interests. Evaluate them and take time to reflect on your strengths, aptitude, and values. With banking, you could consider roles like a financial analyst, loan officer, relationship manager, or credit analyst but you will need to enhance your resume with additional qualifications such as a CGA or CFP or a relevant MBA. With Trading, being a stockbroker or a trading analyst is possible but these roles require strong analytical skills and knowledge of financial markets and relevant certifications. You can also explore sales and marketing, management and consulting, operations and project management, education and training but may require specialised certifications and training to move up the corporate ladder. Look for internships or entry-level roles in your areas of interest to gain practical experience and validate your career choice.