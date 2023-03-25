SEE-India invites nominations for Mekapati Gowtham Reddy and other awards

March 25, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

The Society for Engineering Education India (SEE-India) is all set to host seminar on Future Engineering Education. It is also inviting nominations for the Mekapati Gowtham Reddy and other awards

SEE-India is organising a seminar “Future Engineering Education” at Guntur Medical College auditorium, on April 29. V. Ramgopal Rao, Present Vice-Chancellor of BITS-Pilani and Ex-Director, IIT Delhi, will be honoured with the Life-time Achievement Award.

Nominations are invited before April 8, 2023, for five international awards and the national SEE-INDIA Mekapati Gowtham Reddy Awards for Engineering Educators 2022 from Institutions and individual Engineering educators. The awards being considered are Institutional Awards for Engineering Colleges and Universities, International Awards, National Awards, and Alumni Awards. The International Awards being considered are the Shri Mokshagundam Visweswarayya Award; Dr Louis Buccierelli Award; Dr Richard Felder’s Award; Dr Carl Wieman Award, and the Dr Kalpana Chawla Award.

Each nomination should accompany a registration for the seminar and nominations should contain the achievements of Institutions/individuals not exceeding five A4 sheets with supporting CVs/Documents. Nominations should also contain a five-A4 page writeup as to why an institution/individual deserves an award, highlighting the achievements with proof if any and CV for individuals. Nominations in hard copy, with details of the registration fees paid, must be sent to Er Saiganesh Swapnil, Secretary, Society for Engineering Education India, F-15, Srivenkatesham, 3rd Line Gardens, Guntur, 522001, Andhra Pradesh, India by speed post or courier before April 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

The registration fee is Rs. 2,000 for professors, HODs, deans, directors, Pro-VCs and vice-chancellors and Rs. 1,000 for Assistant and Associate professors. Awardees will be announced on April 15.

To register and for further details, visit www.see-india.in