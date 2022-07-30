Secure your future

July 30, 2022 14:42 IST

I am in the third year of my five-year B.A. LLB course. I am unable to decide which area of Law to pursue. People say Corporate Law is lucrative. What are the other possibilities? – Aman

Dear Aman,

Identify what you enjoy the most. It is never about what people say. The top seven highest paying Law fields in India today are Corporate law, Judge, Trial lawyers, Litigators, Professors in universities, Judicial clerks, Human rights / Animal rights lawyers, Banking and Insurance sector, Public prosecutor, and PSUs’ legal employees. Medical lawyers, Intellectual property lawyers, Tax lawyers, and Entertainment lawyers, also do well.

In 2021, I applied for Physical Education in IGIPESS but didn’t get admission because I didn’t have any sports certificate. Later, I got admission into Amity University, but, since I joined late, I was unable to cope with the syllabus. Also, I am weak in Science subjects. So I opted out. I have applied for B.A. Hons in Social Science and Humanities but want a job that involves outdoor or physical work. What are my options? — Arshdeep Singh

Dear Arshdeep,

What in outdoor and physical work do you enjoy? Dig deeper into your interests and try to find answers. Outdoor and physical work can mean so many things: adventure travel, sports, landscape architecture, trekking, working with environmental engineers, working in communities, farm work, forest conservation, and a park ranger. You could also do your Master’s and then explore work options, but discern what you want as your professional identity and what you enjoy personally. If your passion becomes your profession, that is fine. Otherwise, you can still have interests and hobbies beyond work that are outdoor and physical.

I am 19 years old and pursuing B.A. (Hons) in Social Work. I want to make my career in Social Work only. What should I be focusing on? What are the good colleges for a Master’s in this subject? Aniruddh

Dear Aniruddh,

Build your values of making and maintaining human relationships, work on your integrity and competence, sense of social justice, service to humanity, communication skills, empathy, critical thinking, tolerance, and self-awareness ... Look for internships with different and varied social groups that will give you a taste of what the job profile in the real world and the gaps that exist. Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Delhi; Christ University, Bengaluru; TISS, Mumbai; Banaras Hindu University; and Maharaja Sayajirao (MS) University, Vadodara, are some of the best that offer MSW courses.

I have done my postgraduation in Geography. I have been trying for the Civil Services for four years with no positive results. Are there any diplomas or other courses I can do and get a job? – Sonali

Dear Sonali,

While there may be many courses you can do, what you do depends on the job that you wish to take up. You will need to check the market and see what kind of openings and jobs are available, after a long gap of four years. There is a list of jobs that an M.A. Geography graduate attracts like Urban Planning, Environment Planner, Land Surveyor, Town Planning, Climatologist, Conservation Officer, Hydrographer, Cartographer, a Teacher/Lecturer or even a Consultant with a private firm or a NGO.

