Secure, away from home

The rising influx of student migration and the increase in property prices has left a major proportion of the population to bank on non-campus facilities across the country. With a strong presence in nine cities namely Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Vadodara, Delhi and Noida, Stanza Living has emerged as the largest student housing company in India with the aim of redefining student living experience.

“Stanza Living has been conceptualised as a consumer-experience business and not as a real estate aggregator. It effectively means that our product design, development, and execution is built around solving consumer needs and is adaptable to their lifestyles,” says Mr. Anindya Dutta, co-founder of Stanza Living.

With prime focus on community living, there are two uniquely designed, first-of-their-kind, community engagement programmes. First is Stanza Social which is a social and personal well-being programme that provides a range of exclusive events, and second is Stanza Springboard which is a professional and skills-development programme with personality enhancement sessions, corporate internship opportunities and more.

Comprehensive

To enhance the living experience, Stanza Living Residents app helps with rising complaints and concerns which can further be tracked to understand the progress made. Apart from maintaining a responsive feedback mechanism, they provide local mobility solutions, regular health check-ups and skills improvement classes.

The meals are cooked only in FSSAI-licensed partner kitchens and they undergo frequent food testing, to assure hygienic meals.

They have further partnered with leading security agencies and advanced technology enabled infrastructure. It includes CCTV cameras and a ‘rapid response team’ in case of exigency. “All residences are monitored through a range of AI driven perimeter monitoring solutions to detect any suspicious activity at or around our residence boundaries, and we have set-up biometric access gates so only residents and designated persons can enter the premises.