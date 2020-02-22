Sea of options

It may be unnerving for students applying within India to watch other students get acceptances flooding in from the U.K., Canada and the U.S., even before board exams are done. But the real action for applicants within India is yet to start. Here is a quick wrap-up of some wonderful options where forms are still open — apart from Medicine and Engineering which have well-developed systems of coaching and guidance.

Law

Entrance is mainly through the CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) exam and many leading law colleges such as National Law School, Bengaluru, National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal, National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad and several private colleges accept the test. Other entrance tests include LSAT, AILET, DU LLB exam, JMI BA LLB test, SLAT and the Christ University Law Test.

Of course, law is a demanding career with litigation, corporate law and judiciary, all requiring different personalities. But one common thread is that it takes several years of patience and struggle to reap the real rewards. So, it is good to make sure this is your path before plunging in.

Pure sciences and math

Options abound for the scientists and researchers in you. Delhi University leads the pack here, of course, with admissions based on board marks, but there are other options to consider including the seven IISERs (Indian Institute of Science Education and Research) that offer admission through IISER Aptitude Test. The applications will open in April.

IITs in Mumbai, Chennai, Kharagpur, Roorkee and Guwahati offer bachelor’s or combined bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemistry, biological sciences, physics, math, exploration geophysics, applied geology, math and computing, statistics and informatics.

Admission in the IITs is through JEE Advanced. The April round is still open for applications.

Liberal arts

Liberal Arts means that students can explore multiple courses in the first year before they choose a major in the second year. Admissions are typically through a three-step process including a test, admission essays and personal interview.

Leading institutes with open admissions include Ashoka, Krea, Flame, NMIMS (Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies), Symbiosis, Institute of Integrated Learning in Management (IILM) and OP Jindal. Some of these universities are done with their early rounds but applications for up to two more rounds are still open.

A bachelor’s in the Humanities and Social Sciences with multiple specialisation options is also offered by some leading institutes including Delhi University, IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati.

Business

Undergraduate business programmes come in many forms such as Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), B.A. Business Economics (BBE) – Hons, Bachelor of Financial Investment and Analysis (BBA-FIA), and even B. Tech in varied courses. Some leading programmes include Delhi University colleges such as Shaheed Sukhdev Singh, Gargi, Khalsa, Sri Guru Gobind Singh and others. Admission is through the DU-JAT for which forms will open in early March.

Other leading providers include Christ University in NCR and Bengaluru, IP University, NMIMS in Mumbai and Bengaluru, Symbiosis, Amity and OP Jindal University. Each place has its own test including CUET, NPAT, SET and JSAT.

Computer science

For those who want to study software without the engineering and hardware aspects of computers can explore multiple BCA and BSc Computer Science or BSc (IT) options. Some leading providers are Delhi University, IP University, Christ University, Manipal University, and Amity University. Entrance processes are through board marks for DU and their regular entrance tests for the other universities.

Another great route is to specialise in Computer Science within a Liberal Arts programme. Both Ashoka and Krea offer computer science majors. Admission is through entrance tests, essays and interviews. Almost all these forms are open right now and several crash courses for test preparation will start in March. So, go forth and conquer the ones that appeal to you.

The writer is Founder and CEO, Inomi Learning, a Gurugram-based career and college guidance firm. info@inomi.in