Scrap NEET, restore State medical entrance exams, says Mamata

Published - June 24, 2024 09:57 pm IST - Kolkata

In her letter to the Prime Minister, the West Bengal said “allegations of paper leak, taking bribes by certain people are serious issues which need complete attention and require a thorough, clean and impartial probe”

Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 24 wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and restore the previous system of conducting the medical entrance examinations by State governments.

“I strongly urge upon you to consider and take immediate steps to restore the previous system of conducting this Examination by the State Governments and abolish the NEET Examination. This will help restore normalcy and confidence of the aspirants in the system,” the letter said.

Ms. Banerjee argued that the State Government usually spends more than ₹50 lakh per doctor for education and internship and it should be given the freedom to select medical students through Joint Entrance Examination. “The decentralized system was later changed to a unitary and centralized system of examination (NEET) so as to take complete control of all the admissions in the country in the medical courses without any involvement of the State Governments,” the Chief Minister said.

In the communication, Ms. Banerjee highlighted “allegations of paper leak, taking bribes by certain people and the officials involved in the conduct of the examination, opening of window to accommodate certain students to apply for examinations, grace marks etc, are some of the serious issues which need complete attention and require a thorough, clean and impartial probe”.

The Chief Minister said such instances jeopardise the careers and aspirations of lakhs of students who look forward to get admission into medical courses. “Such instances not only compromise the quality of medical education in the country but adversely affect the quality of medical facilities and treatment in the country,” she said.

