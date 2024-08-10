Scope and career opportunities of the B.Com. Company Secretaryship programme

India’s corporate sector contributes immensely to national income generation, infrastructural growth and economic development. It plays a significant role in the establishment of new businesses, generating employment, boosting exports and boosting living standards. With governments focusing on developing corporate practices through simplified registration process, patent and trademark facilitation fees, tax exemption, credit facilities and more, there is vast scope for someone who has the knowledge of governance laws, company laws and secretarial practices.

What it involves

This is where the B.Com Corporate Secretaryship programme comes in. Over the course of three years, it offers a grounding in company law, secretarial management and compliance procedures, tax law, financial, cost, and management accounting, banking and insurance law, securities law, economic and labour law, diligence and legal compliance.

Other aspects that the course includes are business ethics, integrity of the governance framework, complying with export procedures, financial and credit analysis, drafting and executing agreements, analytical skills and attitudes in business administration, marketing management, human resource management, corporate correspondence, internal auditing, SEBI regulation, patent registration and execution. In most institutions, the curriculum is updated regularly and practical exposure is a key element.

On graduation, employment opportunities open up across various sectors such as government organisations and private companies, financial institutions, and banks. Some job roles are Financial and Process Analyst, Tax Analyst, Senior Account Executive, Assistant Operations Manager, General Ledger Accountant and Corporate Investment Manager. As they climb the ladder, key managerial roles such as Assistant Corporate Secretary, Associate General Counsel, Executive Strategic Manager, Corporate Planner, Legal Secretary, Lead Corporate Governance Associate, and Chief Administrative Officer also open up.

Self-employment opportunities are also available such as incorporation and project planning, raising of resources/financial services, collaboration and joint venture, corporate laws advisory services, tax planning and management, export-import and forex dealings, corporate intellectual property administration, and security market analysis.

For those who wish to study further, postgraduate programmes such as M.Com (CS), M.Com (IB), MBA, MCA and others are available. Professional courses such as Chartered Accountant and Cost Management Accountant can also be considered.

The writer is an Assistant Professorship and Head, Research Department of Corporate Secretaryship, Erode Arts and Science College, Erode.