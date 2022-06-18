U.P. Board results | Girls outperform boys in both 10th, 12th classes

CM Adityanath congratulates students

Girl stuedents celebrate their success in the Uttar Pradesh board examination at Rajat Girls’ college , in Lucknow on June 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Girls outperformed boys in the Uttar Pradesh Class 12th board examinations with a pass percentage of 90.15 against latter's 81.21%, an Uttar Pradesh Board official said in Prayagraj on Saturday.

In Class 10th results too, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 91.69 against latter’s 85.25%, according to the official.

The exams was conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), which announced the result for Class 12th examinations at 4.00 p.m. Releasing the intermediate result, Director of Education (Secondary) Sarita Tiwari said that a total of 9,80,543 boys and 9,28,706 girls have passed in this examination.

While Divyanshi of Fatehpur stood first, securing 95.40% marks, Anshika Yadav and Yogesh Paratap Singh of Prayagraj stood second with 95% each and Balkishan of Fatehpur stood third with 94.20%, she said.

A total of 24,11,035 candidates appeared in the U.P. Board's Class 12th examination which was conducted at 8,373 examination centres, out of which 19,09,249 candidates passed.

Total 28 candidates, including 15 girls and 13 boys, secured the top 10 ranks in the State.

Class 10th results

The Class 10th board results were announced earlier at 2.00 p.m.

Releasing the high school results in the auditorium of U.P. Board in Prayagraj, Ms. Tiwari said that a total of 11,69,488 boys and 10,53,257 girls have passed in this examination.

Prince Patel of Kanpur Nagar stood first, securing 97.67% marks, while Sanskriti Thakur of Moradabad stood second with 97.50% and Kiran Kushwaha of Kanpur Nagar stood third with 97.50% marks, she said.

A total of 25,20,634 candidates appeared in the U.P. Board’s high school examination which was conducted at 8,373 examination centres, out of which 22,22,745 candidates passed.

The pass percentage of the total examinees of class 10th stood at 88.18, Ms. Tiwari added.

CM Adityanath tweets

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to congratulate students for clearing the board exams.

“Hearty Congratulations to all the students, their parents and teachers, who were successful in the UP Board 10th and 12th examination,” Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

“This success is the result of the tireless hard work, dedication of all the students and excellent guidance of their teachers. May you all have a bright future with the blessings of Maa Sharde,” he added.