Schools open in Karnataka, Kerala for Classes 10, 12

It was in May 2020 that schools in Kerala witnessed a flurry of activity in connection with the conduct of the pending board examinations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seven months later, that experience came in handy as they welcomed students of Classes 10 and 12 for the first time ever this academic year, on New Year Day.

Government and aided schools opened their portals to restricted number of students for limited hours on Friday while adhering to the COVID-19 protocol. Masks, sanitisers, thermal scanners were kept ready and classrooms where students would need to sit clearly listed and marked to avoid confusion. Disinfection of school premises and classrooms, including furniture, had been completed by Thursday.

Classes were held in two shifts — morning and afternoon. Schools had prepared their own detailed plans for the partial reopening. The number of students who would attend school on a single day was decided on the basis of the General Education Department’s guidelines and the facilities in a school.

Festive atmosphere

In Karnataka, there was a festive atmosphere on campuses across the State on Friday as schools and pre-university colleges reopened after nine and a half months to students of Class 10 and second pre-university on the first day of the new year. Teachers welcomed students with flowers, sweets and a traditional aarthi.

Many school managements organised for loudspeakers and drums to welcome students. Vidyagama classes too commenced for high school students from Classes VI to IX on Friday.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said 41% of the 9.27 lakh Class X students from 16,850 high schools that follow the State syllabus attended classes on day one. However, attendance of II PU students was lower: 32% of the total 2.41 lakh students across 5,492 colleges returned to the campuses.

(With inputs from Bengaluru bureau)