Only 47% students pass in CBSE supplementary exam

August 01, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - New Delhi:

Girls (50.8%) fared better than boys (45.7%). 16 lakh students appeared.

Maitri Porecha
A view of the Shiksha Sadan which houses the CBSE at Rouse Avenue in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: The HIndu

Nearly one of every two Class 12 students who appeared for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) supplementary exam failed to clear it.  After CBSE announced Class 12 results in May earlier this year, it organised a supplementary examination on July 17 for giving another opportunity for the students to improve their performance. Earlier, students were allowed to improve their performance only next year during the main examination. 

Up to 1,23,416 students had registered for supplementary exams, of which 1,20,742 students appeared for the exams, and 57,331 (47.50%) passed said Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE. 

As many as 63,265 (52.40%) students could not clear the supplementary exam and were yet again put in the ‘compartment,’ category. 

Another category of students that appeared were those who had taken six subjects, five main and one additional subject, and were declared passed by replacing the marks they had scored in the additional subject. They would not have secured qualifying marks in one main subject but it would have been replaced with the marks of the additional subject. 

Students who had passed but wanted to improve their performance also took the supplementary exam.  

More girls (50.80%) had cleared the supplementary exams than boys (45.70%). Up to 59% of students had improved their performance. The performance had gone down with 35% students, while it remained the same with 6% of them, Dr. Bhardwaj said. 

Of all those who appeared, the maximum students, 21,471 (17.8%), belonged to the cohort, who had got marks in the range of 45% to 50%. Also 10,552 (8.7%) students secured marks in the range of 40% to 45%. 

Of the over 16 lakh students who appeared for CBSE, up to 87.33% had passed. According to CBSE, a student has to score 33% in every subject to clear the exam. 

