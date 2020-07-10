NIOS cancels Class 10, 12 board exams

NEW DELHI

10 July 2020 22:38 IST

ICSE, ISC results declared without any merit list

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has cancelled its Class 10 and 12 board examinations due to begin later this month, even as the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations declared the final results for its own interrupted examinations.

The NIOS exams had originally been scheduled for March-April, and were then postponed to begin on July 17, but have been cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Results will now be calculated on the basis of past performances, tutor marked assignments and practical exams, according to a NIOS circular issued on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

CBSE, ICSE cancel pending exams

As a one-time measure, students will also have the option to write the next public examination or one of NIOS’ on-demand examinations, which will be held whenever the situation is conducive to hold examinations again. Students who choose this option in order to improve their performance will have to accept the marks achieved in that examination as final, said the circular.

No toppers

For ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) students, there will be no board exam toppers this year. Given the “exceptional circumstances” of papers cancelled due to COVID-19, the CISCE says it has decided not to publish any merit list this year. Results for cancelled subjects were calculated using internal examination results, as well as performance in the completed board exams.

The end result was that this year’s pass percentage was higher than last year, with 99.3% of ICSE students passing their exams, while the pass percentage for ISC is 96.8%.

CISCE had also given students an option to write examinations in cancelled subjects whenever it becomes feasible to conduct them, if they are not satisfied with their results.